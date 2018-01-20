How Stars Reacted to Their SAG Awards 2018 Nominations

Movie and TV actors alike will celebrate this weekend as the 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018 get underway.

Fan favorites like Big Little Lies, This Is Us, and Stranger Things all have been nominated and are looking to take home trophies when the ceremony airs on January 21.

Kristen Bell will also serve as the show's first ever host.

Ahead of the awards, a look back at how everyone nominated responded to their recognition:

Alison Brie, GLOW

"It is such a great honor to be recognized by my fellow actors with this nomination. I am so proud to be part of a show that celebrates the craft of acting, with all its pitfalls and glories, and to be able to work with such a diverse group of insanely talented women. GLOW has meant the world to me and I’m deeply thankful for this recognition for me and the cast. Thank you SAG-AFTRA!!"

Sean Hayes, Will & Grace

"I am so honored to be recognized in this category with these extraordinary actors. I love acting because I love actors. I also like to bake sometimes."

Claire Foy, The Crown

"It’s such an honour to receive these nominations from SAG. I am just so happy that people are enjoying the second season; I am so proud to be a part of this series and to work with such talented and remarkable actors. Thank you SAG!"

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

"Screen Actors Guild! Thank you SO much for recognizing me and our cast for the second year in a row! This means the world coming from you, our peers. I am so lucky and honored to have the privilege of playing Eleven - a strong, powerful, badass, strange, wonderful character! Can’t wait to celebrate with my Stranger Things family!"

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch, Co-Creators and Showrunners, GLOW

"We are madly in love with our ensemble and so thrilled that they have all been recognized by SAG, along with Alison and Marc. Everyone has poured so much talent and passion into our show. We couldn’t be prouder."

David Harbour, Stranger Things

"If it isn’t wildly apparent by now, I’ll say it directly – I love actors! To be recognized by my peers in such distinguished company gives me a special joy. And Millie and the show! Beyond. When I act, when I create, I feel alive, full to bursting, and I feel of service to the mysterious goodness that firmly exists in this world. I have been rewarded with a life that indulges in the primacy of self, but at its core and at its purest and its best, it is a life of service. A service to audiences. To prod and poke when necessary, to comfort and entertain when times seem dark, to ever expand the human experience, to offer a reason to live, to celebrate to the Gods the great gift and scourge that is consciousness. Sometimes it means expressing iron intellect and rigorous truth that bonds us all in the achingly profound wisdom of no escape. Sometimes it means revealing the intimate moments of endurance, of unexpected kindness, unasked for love. And sometimes it simply means making a fierce and joyful noise, to spin, to twirl, to throw your hands up with the relentless dips and climb aboard this rollercoaster of life. Ya know, to dance. *insert Hopper dancing gif* Thank you for recognizing me, as it might mean it’ll be easier to get more jobs doing it."

Laura Linney, Ozark

"I am so proud to be included in a list of such wonderful actresses who have raised the bar so high. What an amazing year for women in television. And I am especially proud to be representing Ozark with my TV spouse, the ever deserving Jason Bateman! Thank you SAG-AFTRA!"

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

"I am thrilled to get this nomination from my fellow actors! At “Better Call Saul” I am surrounded by an ensemble of excellence – Michael McKean, Rhea Seehorn, Jonathan Banks, everybody raises my game. Thank you to SAG-AFTRA."

Gaten Matarazzo, Stranger Things

“I'm thrilled for the show and for the incredible ensemble of actors who made the success of the last two seasons possible. I'm honored to share this moment with the Duffer Brothers and the rest of the cast and crew who are so brilliant, and who are like family to me. This is a project I feel very lucky to be a part of. Congratulations to David, Millie and everyone else nominated!"

Kumail Nanjiani, The Big Sick

Oh wow. Thank you thank you thank you. I am so proud & thrilled to know & have worked with the cast of #TheBigSick & seeing them recognized by their peers has brought a tear to my eye. Special shout out to Gayle Keller, our magical casting director. 😍 https://t.co/JOABEgQxJ3 — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) December 13, 2017

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Thank you #SAGAwards2018 for this incredible honor. And congrats to my favorite ensemble as well! #ThisIsUs pic.twitter.com/iTCmryPAMK — Sterling K Brown (@SterlingKBrown) December 13, 2017

Laverne Cox congratulated her co-star Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black:

We love you @UzoAduba. Congrats on your #sagawards nomination. So incredibly deserved! Congrats to the entire cast of @OITNB. Love you all! — Laverne Cox (@Lavernecox) December 13, 2017

