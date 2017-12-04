Report: ‘House of Cards’ Season 6 to Resume Filming in 2018 Without Kevin Spacey

House of Cards fans may finally have some answers after weeks of uncertainty about the the future of the Netflix series.

According to a Deadline report, the streaming service’s content chief, Ted Sarandos, revealed on Monday at the UBS’s Global Media and Communications Conference in New York that House of Cards will begin production on its sixth and final season in early 2018 and that its lead actor, Oscar winner Kevin Spacey, will not be featured.

Instead, Robin Wright will be at the helm of show.

Sarandos also reportedly added that Season 6 will contain eight episodes. “We are excited to bring closure to fans,” he said.

Netflix shut down production on the series in October when news broke that Spacey was being accused of sexual misconduct by actor Anthony Rapp. Rapp alleges that Spacey made unwanted sexual advances towards him at a party when he was just 14 years old and Spacey was 26 (in 1986). Since then, others have come forward.

Netflix released the following statement regarding working with Spacey:

“Netflix will not be involved with any further production of House of Cards that includes Kevin Spacey. We will continue to work with MRC (production partner Media Rights Capital) during this hiatus time to evaluate our path forward as it relates to the show. We have also decided we will not be moving forward with the release of the film Gore, which was in post-production, starring and produced by Kevin Spacey.”