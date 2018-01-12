First Look: 'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 2 Photos Show a Bloodied, but Determined, Offred

On Friday, Hulu released three first-look images for Season 2 of The Handmaid's Tale, its popular, acclaimed and award-winning series adaptation of Margaret Atwood's 1985 dystopian novel.

Two of the images are general, wide shots of the Handmaids in different locales, and apparently at different seasons (including one in which they are ominously being led through a snow-covered cemetery).

One image is specifically of Offred (Elisabeth Moss), covered in blood and clearly either in the midst of, or following, a crisis situation. But she is still looking as determined as ever.

According to Hulu's release, Season 2 of The Handmaid's Tale will be "shaped by Offred’s pregnancy and her ongoing fight to free her future child from the dystopian horrors of Gilead. 'Gilead is within you' is a favorite saying of Aunt Lydia. In Season 2, Offred and all our characters will fight against – or succumb to – this dark truth." And in these first images, it sure seems like Offred is fighting.

Back with Moss in the second season are Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne Strahovski, Samira Wiley, Alexis Bledel, Ann Dowd, Max Minghella, Madeline Brewer, O-T Fagbenle and Amanda Brugel.

Check out the images below:

The Handmaid's Tale, Season 2 available April 2018 on Hulu