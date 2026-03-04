The return of Scrubs has garnered a lot of affection from fans as ABC reveals that the revival’s premiere was one of the most-watched comedy telecasts in over a year.

After months of anticipation for the show’s TV return, this news certainly bodes well for Scrubs‘ TV future, as the season continues to unfold. But does it mean that the revival will be back for Season 2? We’re taking a look at the ratings report and breaking down what could happen if the Scrubs revival carries on to a second season. Scroll down for all of the need-to-know details, and stay tuned for updates as Season 1 continues to unfold.

Has the Scrubs revival been renewed for Season 2?

ABC’s Scrubs revival hasn’t been renewed for Season 2 yet, but things look promising, based on the initial response to the show’s debut. According to ABC, the premiere garnered a total cross-platform audience of 11.36 million, based on viewing and linear encores through five days on the network, as well as Hulu, Hulu on Disney+, and digital platforms.

The show’s debut is ABC’s best comedy episode and top series debut overall on streaming in over a year, since Shifting Gears debuted in January 2025. Over three days on linear, Scrubs was the top comedy telecast among adults in the 18-49 demo with a 0.74 rating. In other words, if Scrubs keeps this pace up, the future looks bright for the revival’s potential return. Keep an eye out for any renewal announcements, and if you want to see the show back on screens, continue to tune in.

Who would star in Season 2 of the Scrubs revival?

Should Scrubs‘ revival be renewed for a second season, we’d expect most of the faces we’ve come to know back on our screens, including Zach Braff, Donald Faison, Sarah Chalke, Judy Reyes, John C. McGinley, Vanessa Bayer, David Gridley, Ava Bunn, Jacob Dudman, Amanda Morrow, and Layla Mohammadi, among others. But stay tuned for an official update if Scrubs is renewed.

What would Season 2 of the Scrubs revival be about?

We’d expect Scrubs to continue exploring the workplace dynamics at Sacred Heart Hospital, whether it’s between the vets of the series or the interns; laughs and heartwarming moments are sure to be included.

When would Season 2 of the Scrubs revival premiere?

Considering Scrubs returned with a midseason debut, pending the show’s success, it’s possible a second season could arrive as early as this fall if ABC renews it. Only time will tell for certain, though. Stay tuned for updates and let us know if you’d like to see more of the Scrubs revival on ABC in the future.

Scrubs, Wednesdays, 8/7c, ABC