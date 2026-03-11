ABC’s newest series, R.J. Decker, is already a ratings hit just after its first episode.

The Scott Speedman-led drama, which premiered on March 3, was watched by 11.64 million viewers across ABC, Hulu, Hulu on Disney+, digital platforms, and linear encores through six days. It also beat the combined averages of the competition across the broadcast networks in the 10/9c slot based on linear viewing over three days, with 5.25 million to 4.81 million for CBS’ NCIS: Sydney (3.60 million) and NBC’s NBA coverage (1.21 million). Furthermore, it was the best 10/9c drama debut on ABC among total viewers (3.69 million) in over five years based on Live+Same Day numbers, since Big Sky‘s premiere on November 17, 2020.

That seems to bode well for its future. So, what do we know about R.J. Decker Season 2? Read on for all the latest.

Is R.J. Decker renewed for Season 2?

No, not yet. But only two episodes have aired thus far, and ABC still hasn’t made a decision about some of its fall shows, so it would be more surprising if we had news about R.J. Decker‘s future already.

When will R.J. Decker Season 2 premiere?

The drama did premiere as a midseason series, but that doesn’t mean that, should it return, it would remain one. If it’s successful enough and receives an order for more episodes, it could move to the fall. It will depend on the rest of ABC’s schedule for the 2026-2027 season.

What is R.J. Decker about?

R.J. Decker is inspired by Carl Hiaasen’s novel Double Whammy and follows Speedman’s titular “former newspaper photographer and ex-con who starts over as a private investigator in the colorful-if-crime-filled world of South Florida. The series follows him tackling cases that range from slightly odd to outright bizarre with the help of his journalist ex, her police detective wife, and a shadowy woman from his past who could be his greatest ally … or his one-way ticket back to prison.”

Who’s in the R.J. Decker cast?

The series stars Scott Speedman as R.J. Decker, Jaina Lee Ortiz as Emilia “Emi” Ochoa, Bevin Bru as Detective Melody “Mel” Abreu, Kevin Rankin as Aloysius “Wish” Aiken, and Adelaide Clemens as Catherine Delacroix.

Rob Doherty is the showrunner, writer, and executive producer. Joining him as EPs are Carl Hiaasen, Carl Beverly, and Sarah Timberman. Paul McGuigan directs and executive produces. Scott Speedman is a producer. The series is produced by 20th Television.

R.J. Decker, Tuesdays, 10/9c, ABC