‘High Potential’: Will Steve Howey Return as Captain Wagner? What We Know About His Season 3 Role

Meaghan Darwish
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Steve Howey in 'High Potential'
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Disney / Raymond Liu

What To Know

  • High Potential‘s second season left Captain Wagner’s fate unclear, but does that mean Steve Howey’s not returning to the show?
  • We break down everything fans need to know about his series regular role and how it could change in Season 3.

High Potential‘s second season ended on a major cliffhanger as LAPD’s new captain, Nick Wagner (Steve Howey), was left bleeding out after he was stabbed multiple times by a mystery assailant.

While some fans are wondering if Wagner lives or dies, the question that really looms is whether he’ll play any role in the show during Season 3. The ABC hit, which is currently seeking a new showrunner as Todd Harthan exits following Season 2, is leaving the door open to anything, it would seem, but there is some clarity surrounding Howey’s future with High Potential.

According to a report by Deadline, the Season 2 finale was Howey’s last as a series regular, as he joined the show for a one-year deal, but that doesn’t mean he can’t return in a recurring capacity or as a guest star. Meaning, don’t count Howey out or see Wagner’s injuries as a kiss of death. Ultimately, his fate will be determined by whoever takes over the story moving forward, but as fans saw in the finale, there was plenty set up for storylines around his character.

Kaitlin Olson in 'High Potential'

Disney

While continuing the search for Roman, who seemingly showed up in shadow form at daughter Ava’s (Amirah J) art show, the show’s investigation keeps Willa Quinn (Jennifer Jason Leigh) and Nick Wagner Sr. (Clancy Brown) still in the loop, making room for Howey’s return even more likely.

Karadec or Wagner for Morgan? 'High Potential's Kaitlin Olson Says...
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Karadec or Wagner for Morgan? 'High Potential's Kaitlin Olson Says...

Plus, without Wagner around, what kind of ongoing tension would there be for Morgan (Kaitlin Olson) and Karadec’s (Daniel Sunjata) will-they-won’t-they romance potential? Wagner felt like an essential ingredient to mix things up, especially in the romance department. But then again, Season 3’s main focus could center around Roman’s return, making way for some new casting.

Keep an eye out for any updates, and let us know what you think about Howey’s potential return as Captain Wagner for High Potential Season 3 in the comments section below.

High Potential, Season 3 Premiere, TBA, ABC

High Potential key art
Kaitlin Olson

Kaitlin Olson

Daniel Sunjata

Daniel Sunjata

Javicia Leslie

Javicia Leslie

Deniz Akdeniz

Deniz Akdeniz

Amirah J

Amirah J

Matthew Lamb

Matthew Lamb

Judy Reyes

Judy Reyes

Full Cast & Crew

ABC

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2024–

TV14

Comedy drama

Crime drama

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