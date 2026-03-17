Is ‘Will Trent’ Returning for Season 5?

Will Trent is one of the most exciting crime dramas on all of television right now, let alone broadcast, as it follows the title character through wild case investigations that very often hit way too close to home.

In Season 4, so far, Will Trent (Ramón Rodríguez) has had to confront his personal demons as his anger over his tragic history seeps out in unexpected new ways. Particularly, he’s been tormented by the return of serial killer James Ulster (Greg Germann), who returned at the start of the season and left Will with a chilling goodbye message that has really stuck with him. The season has also given him a new sense of family as his biological father, Caleb (Yul Vazquez), is now a part of his life, and former love Angie (Erika Christensen) has gotten married and is expecting a child with Seth (Scott Foley). Plus, his work mom, Amanda (Sonja Sohn), has been in mortal danger more than once lately, which has put him through the emotional wringer as well.

Suffice it to say, there’s a lot happening on Will Trent right now, and it doesn’t seem to be slowing down one bit. As Season 4 comes to a close, then, fans might wonder whether the show will be back for another round after this. Here’s what we know so far.

Is Will Trent renewed for Season 5?

Not yet. But fear not! The show was renewed for Season 4 back in April 2025, shortly before Season 3 ended, so chances are, that’s when we’ll hear news on the series’ future. And based on ratings, it’s almost a sure thing that ABC will pick up the show for more; for Season 4, the show is averaging over 5 million linear viewers per episode and a .32 rating in the key audience demographic.

Who will star in Will Trent Season 5?

No casting news has yet been revealed for next season, but barring any tragedies, the current principal cast will likely return: Ramón Rodríguez as Will Trent, Erika Christensen as Angie Polaski, Jake McLaughlin as Michael Ormewood, Sonja Sohn as Amanda Wagner, Iantha Richardson as Faith Mitchell, Kevin Frazier as Franklin Wilks, and Bluebell as Betty Maria White Trent. The series’ supporting cast also includes Cora Lu Tran as Nico and Scott Foley as Seth McDale.

When will Will Trent Season 5 premiere?

A premiere date has not yet been announced for Season 5, but it is expected the show would be a midseason premiere for January or February 2027, if and when it returns.

Will Trent, Tuesdays, 8/7c, ABC