Fall 2022 Schedule: What Are the Biggest Time Slot Conflicts?

Summer may be just about to start, but we already know what will be airing in the primetime this fall on ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, and The CW. There are, once again, some time slots with tough calls to make when it comes to what to watch live.

ABC and NBC will be facing off twice a week with unscripted series Bachelor in Paradise and The Voice at 8/7c. How will CSI: Vegas do opposite Law & Order: Organized Crime after moving nights? Grey’s Anatomy and Law & Order: SVU will continue to face off. And how will Quantum Leap do Mondays at 10/9c on NBC after Ordinary Joe didn’t do so well in that spot this past season?

Below, we break down some of the biggest time slot battles TV viewers could be facing when it comes to what to watch live in the 2022-2023 season as well as which shows we expect to win in the ratings (viewers and the key demo among adults 18-49).

Mondays

Bachelor in Paradise vs. The Neighborhood vs. 9-1-1 vs. The Voice

At 8/7c, ABC and NBC continue to face off with unscripted series, Bachelor in Paradise (usually a summer show) and The Voice. Meanwhile, one of CBS’ few remaining comedies, The Neighborhood remains a contender, as does Fox’s hit drama 9-1-1. Will viewers follow the ABC reality dating show to the fall and make it a contender, or will the usual suspects dominate?

Predicted ratings winner: 9-1-1 and The Voice tie in the demo, The Voice wins in viewers.

The Good Doctor vs. NCIS: Hawai’i vs. Quantum Leap

The 10/9c slot hasn’t been the greatest spot for NBC dramas, but could Quantum Leap change that? Or will The Good Doctor bring in more viewers following the finale wedding and cliffhanger? They’re up against NCIS: Hawai’i, which had a strong first season.

Predicted ratings winner: NCIS: Hawai’i (in the demo and viewers).

Tuesdays

Bachelor in Paradise vs. FBI vs. The Voice

Bachelor in Paradise and The Voice will be facing off twice a week at 8/7c, but FBI has had a strong presence in the time slot. But could The Resident on Fox pull viewers? Or might people tune in to the Supernatural spinoff, The Winchesters, to see what the prequel brings to the CW?

Predicted ratings winner: FBI and The Voice tie in viewers, The Voice wins in the demo.

FBI: International vs. Monarch vs. La Brea

Given the delay to see Monarch, that might be enough to interest viewers enough to tune in at 9/8c, but if so, will it be enough to retain an audience? FBI: International, in the middle of the FBI block Tuesdays on CBS, will likely continue to do well. And if La Brea has a strong second season after its first, it could be a contender as well.

Predicted ratings winner: FBI: International has the edge in viewers, but ties with La Brea in the demo.

The Rookie: Feds vs. FBI: Most Wanted vs. New Amsterdam

The new Rookie spinoff with Niecy Nash might be able to pull some viewers from FBI: Most Wanted, but if people tune in to the first two FBI shows, chances are they could stick around for the third at 10/9c — as long as they’ve been watching with recent cast changes. It will be the final season of New Amsterdam, but will that make it a contender?

Predicted ratings winner: FBI: Most Wanted (in the demo and viewers).

Wednesdays

Survivor vs. The Masked Singer vs. Chicago Med

While CBS and Fox may make bids with the unscripted Survivor and The Masked Singer, One Chicago has consistently done well, and that begins with Chicago Med at 8/7c.

Predicted ratings winner: Chicago Med (in the demo and viewers).

Big Sky vs. Chicago P.D.

Big Sky might be able to pull in viewers with the additions of Jensen Ackles and Reba McEntire, but it has moved to a new night and time, airing opposite Chicago P.D. at 10/9c. There’s always the new CBS dating show The Real Love Boat to consider, too. People might be intrigued enough to see how that goes to tune in instead of checking out a drama.

Predicted ratings winner: Chicago P.D. (in the demo and viewers).

Thursdays

Station 19 vs. Young Sheldon vs. Law & Order

At 8/7c, Station 19 and Young Sheldon have become staples, with the return of Law & Order joining them last season. The frequent crossovers with Grey’s Anatomy may help the firefighter spinoff, while we’ll have to see what cast changes mean for Law & Order.

Predicted ratings winner: Young Sheldon wins in viewers but ties with Station 19 in the demo.

See Also Your Complete Guide to Fall 2022 Premiere Dates Find out when new shows and seasons will debut, including special time slots.

Grey’s Anatomy vs. Law & Order: SVU

Two long-running dramas continue to compete at 9/8c, with Grey’s Anatomy on ABC and Law & Order: SVU on NBC facing off. But could the new CBS drama So Help Me Todd be a contender? Or might people tune in to see Welcome to Flatch‘s second season? (That might depend on if the episodes are released early on Hulu again.)

Predicted ratings winner: Grey’s Anatomy and Law & Order: SVU tie in the demo and viewers.

Alaska vs. CSI: Vegas vs. Law & Order: Organized Crime

With Organized Crime capping off a night of Law & Order at 10/9c, can CSI: Vegas after moving nights and losing two original stars — but gaining one — compete? Or might Hilary Swank’s Alaska, after Grey’s, draw in viewers?

Predicted ratings winner: Law & Order: Organized Crime wins in the demo and viewers (but Alaska makes a bid early on).

Sundays

The Rookie vs. NCIS: Los Angeles

Viewers will have to choose between two procedurals on Sundays at 10/9c, The Rookie on ABC and NCIS: Los Angeles on CBS. But when it comes to the latter, there’s the chance of a delay due to sports, which could impact ratings.

Predicted ratings winner: NCIS: Los Angeles (in the demo and viewers).