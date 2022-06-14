‘Law & Order’: Mehcad Brooks Joins Season 22 as Detective

Mortal Kombat star Mehcad Brooks is joining the cast of Law & Order for the upcoming 22nd season, stepping into the spot left by Anthony Anderson, who decided not to return.

Brooks’ casting was first reported by Deadline, though there are no further details on character name or description as of this moment. He will join Law & Order original Sam Waterston, who will again reprise his role as DA Jack McCoy. Jeffrey Donovan, Camryn Manheim, Hugh Dancy, and Odelya Halevi are also set for Season 22.

The revival of the popular NBC drama launched on February 24, 2022, and, like the original, revolves around the police who investigate crime and the district attorneys who prosecute the offenders. Waterston and Anderson both reprised their roles from the original series, though Anderson chose not to re-up — it was reported that Anderson wanted to support the relaunch for one season and always intended to move on after that.

Brooks most recently starred as Jax in the 2021 Mortal Kombat movie; he also has a recurring role as James Olsen / Guardian on The CW’s Supergirl. Additionally, he is known for his roles as Matthew Applewhite in the second season of Desperate Housewives, Jerome in The Game, and his leading role as Terrance “TK” King in the USA series Necessary Roughness.

Law & Order is executive produced by series creator Dick Wolf, while Rick Eid serves as showrunner. It is produced by Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Law & Order, Season 22, Premiere, TBA, NBC