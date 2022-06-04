‘FBI: Most Wanted’: Miguel Gomez Exits After 2 Seasons as Ivan Ortiz

FBI: Most Wanted is bidding farewell to another one of its cast members ahead of its fourth season.

Miguel Gomez, who joined the FBI spinoff as Special Agent Ivan Ortiz in Season 2, is leaving the series, according to Deadline, which reports the exit is a creative decision.

This comes just months after original series lead Julian McMahon departed the CBS series. Dylan McDermott, who had just wrapped his recurring role on Law & Order: Organized Crime (another Dick Wolf series), succeeded McMahon as a new character leading the team. McDermott will be back in Season 4, as will fellow series regulars Keisha Castle-Hughes, Roxy Sternberg, and Alexa Davalos.

The Season 3 finale set up Ortiz’s ending, as the Los Angeles native and former LAPD Gang Unit officer returned to LA from Washington, DC — where the FBI’s counter-terror unit is based — to help care for his ailing father.

In addition to FBI: Most Wanted, Gomez has appeared in series like The Strain, SMILF, and L.A.’s Finest.