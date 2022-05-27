Another TV season is (almost entirely) in the books, and it wouldn’t be finale time without at least a few episodes that had us yelling at our screens when they were over. For some shows, it’s going to be a long wait until the fall (or midseason) to find out what happens next.

For example, several shows left main characters in life-threatening situations, whether it be a kidnapping (The Equalizer), bleeding out while others partied (The Good Doctor), or a fire (Chicago Med). Other series have us wondering what’s next for key relationships (such as on Grey’s Anatomy, New Amsterdam, and The Resident). And for a few characters, like on Chicago Fire and NCIS, they have no idea the danger they’re actually in.

Scroll down to take a look at 10 shows with finale cliffhangers that will have us talking until next season.