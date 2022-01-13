Fox Sets ‘Welcome to Flatch’ Premiere Date — Watch a New Trailer (VIDEO)

If you can’t get enough of Fox’s new single-cam comedy Welcome to Flatch after the series premiere, you’re in luck: You won’t have to wait long to see more.

The network has announced that the series from Jenny Bicks and Paul Feig will premiere on Thursday, March 17, at 9:30/8:30c. Furthermore, the first seven episodes of the series will drop across non-linear platforms, including Hulu, Fox Now, and On Demand at 12:01 a.m. that same day. Plus, watch a new trailer below.

Welcome to Flatch is inspired by BBC Studios’ BAFTA-winning This Country. In it, a documentary crew sets out to explore the lives of residents in a small American town, and end up in the midwest in Flatch. The town, made up of many eccentric personalities, is described as “a place you want to visit and maybe even stay. If there was a decent motel. Which there is not.”

Cousins and best friends Kelly Mallet (Holmes) and Lloyd “Shrub” Mallet (Sam Straley) let the documentary crew in on their lives and local current events. Also in the town are: minster Joseph “Father Joe” Binghoffer (Seann William Scott) and his former girlfriend, The Flatch Patriot newspaper editor Cheryl Peterson (Aya Cash); Mickey St. Jean (Justin Linville), who wants to be Shrub’s best friend; Nadine Garcia-Parney (Taylor Ortega), Kelly’s frenemy who runs the Flatch Historical Society; and Mandy Matthews (Krystal Smith), who lives life on her own terms.

The half-hour comedy is written and executive produced by Bicks and directed and executive produced by Feig, who also wrote two episodes. Joining them as executive producers are Angie Stephenson, Charlie Cooper, and original BBC series creator Daisy May Cooper. It is produced by Lionsgate, BBC Studios’ Los Angeles production arm and FOX Entertainment.

Welcome to Flatch, Series Premiere, Thursday, March 17, 9:30/8:30c, Fox