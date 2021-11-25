Fall’s New Shows: A Midseason Check-in on the Ratings

As we approach the midseason and ends of some of fall’s new shows’ runs, it’s the perfect time to check in to see how they’ve been doing in the ratings (in the key demo among adults 18-49 and total viewers).

So far, only one show has been renewed for a second season (La Brea, with its Season 1 finale airing Tuesday, November 30), while four have received full-season orders for 2021-2022 (FBI: International, NCIS: Hawai’i, Ghosts, and The Wonder Years). Meanwhile, one is only designed to be a 10-episode season (CSI: Vegas).

But have people been tuning in each week, or did they only watch the premiere? (For quite a few, series highs were with those first episodes.) Below, we take a look at the ratings for fall’s new shows, both the premiere and latest episode (through Monday, November 22).

Jaye Ladymore, Khailah Johnson, Ireon Roach, Brittany Adebumola in 4400
Adrian S. Burrows Sr./The CW

4400

Premiere: 0.10 rating, 0.54 million viewers (series highs)

Latest episode: 0.06 rating, 0.35 million viewers

Other than a slight tick up in both the demo and viewers, 4400 has been down each week since the premiere.

The Big Leap
Jean Whiteside/FOX

The Big Leap

Premiere: 0.29 rating, 1.47 million viewers (series highs)

Latest episode: 0.24 rating, 1.35 million viewers

The Big Leap has been up and down week-to-week, but it did draw its biggest audience since the first two episodes with the latest one.

William Petersen as Dr. Gil Grissom, Jorja Fox as Sara Sidle in CSI: Vegas
Sonja Flemming/CBS

CSI: Vegas

Designed to Be 10 Episodes

Premiere: 0.46 rating, 4.12 million viewers (series highs)

Latest episode: 0.43 rating, 3.88 million viewers

Though there have been a few dips between episodes, CSI: Vegas has been close to steady week-to-week, with its third largest audience (after the premiere and Episode 2) with the latest episode. (Episode 7’s 0.43 rating was also the second highest after the premiere.)

Carter Redoow, Heida Reed, Vinessa Vidotto, Luke Kleintank in FBI: International
Katalin Vermes/CBS

FBI: International

Full-Season Order

Premiere: 0.59 rating, 6.43 million viewers (series highs)

Latest episode: 0.48 rating, 5.96 million viewers

While the latest FBI dipped after its premiere (which was part of a three-show crossover event), it then began ticking up with Episode 3. The same pattern followed with a dip for Episode 5. That’s similar to the rest of Tuesday’s FBI lineup.

Rose McIver as Samantha, Utkarsh Ambudkar as Jay in Ghosts
CBS

Ghosts

Full-Season Order

Premiere: 0.56 rating, 5.22 million viewers

Latest episode: 0.55 rating, 5.42 million viewers

While Ghosts has had its ups and downs week-to-week, it also hasn’t dipped below a 0.5 rating (Episode 7) and 5.2 million viewers (Episode 4).

Chiké Okonkwo as Ty, Nicholas Gonzalez as Levi, Natalie Zea as Eve in La Brea
Sarah Enticknap/NBC

La Brea

Renewed

Premiere: 0.77 rating, 6.37 million viewers (series highs)

Latest episode: 0.60 rating, 4.67 million viewers

Its lows came with Episode 6 (0.43 rating, 4.03 million viewers), but its renewal for Season 2 came after two more episodes, at which point it seemed to begin to stabilize.

Legends of the Hidden Temple
Adam Rose/The CW

Legends of the Hidden Temple

Premiere: 0.07 rating, 0.25 million viewers

Latest episode: 0.04 rating, 0.20 million viewers

Its highs (0.08 rating, 0.29 million viewers) came with Episode 3, and those numbers aren’t too surprising for a CW series.

Vanessa Lachey as Jane Tennant, Noah Mills as Jesse Boone in NCIS: Hawai'i
CBS

NCIS: Hawai'i

Full-Season Order

Premiere: 0.51 rating, 6.58 million viewers (series highs)

Latest episode: 0.45 rating, 5.11 million viewers

While the latest NCIS dipped with its second episode, it has since seemed to stabilize in the subsequent weeks, with a 0.2 rating (for Episode 4) and 5.07 million viewers (Episode 6) its lows.

James Wolk as Joe Kimbreau, Natalie Martinez as Amy Kindelán in Ordinary Joe
Matt Miller/NBC

Ordinary Joe

Premiere: 0.52 rating, 3.85 million viewers (series highs)

Latest episode: 0.28 rating, 2.15 million viewers

Ordinary Joe hasn’t come near its premiere numbers since, with the 0.45 rating and 2.94 million viewers for Episode 4 in second.

Yaya DaCosta as Angela, Nadine Ellis as Leah in Our Kind of People
Brownie Harris/FOX

Our Kind of People

Premiere: 0.35 rating, 1.65 million viewers (series highs)

Latest episode: 0.28 rating, 1.30 million viewers

While Our Kind of People tied its high in the key demo with its sixth episode, numbers have, for the most part, been down week-to-week.

Brandy, Nadine Velazquez, Eve, Naturi Naughton in Queens
ABC/Kim Simms

Queens

Premiere: 0.36 rating, 1.75 million viewers (series highs)

Latest episode: 0.20 rating, 1.07 million viewers

Other than ticking up with Episode 4, Queens has been down week-to-week.

Laura Kariuki, Dulé Hill, Elisha Williams, Saycon Sengbloh in The Wonder Years
ABC/Erika Doss

The Wonder Years

Full-Season Order

Premiere: 0.67 rating, 3.23 million viewers (series highs)

Latest episode: 0.40 rating, 2.47 million viewers

There were significant drops with Episodes 2 and 5, but it does seem to be stabilizing since the latter.

