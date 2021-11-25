Fall’s New Shows: A Midseason Check-in on the Ratings

As we approach the midseason and ends of some of fall’s new shows’ runs, it’s the perfect time to check in to see how they’ve been doing in the ratings (in the key demo among adults 18-49 and total viewers).

So far, only one show has been renewed for a second season (La Brea, with its Season 1 finale airing Tuesday, November 30), while four have received full-season orders for 2021-2022 (FBI: International, NCIS: Hawai’i, Ghosts, and The Wonder Years). Meanwhile, one is only designed to be a 10-episode season (CSI: Vegas).

But have people been tuning in each week, or did they only watch the premiere? (For quite a few, series highs were with those first episodes.) Below, we take a look at the ratings for fall’s new shows, both the premiere and latest episode (through Monday, November 22).