Some fall shows may have just recently wrapped their most recent seasons, but networks are already looking ahead to next year. In fact, Fox, which was the only one not to release a fall schedule during Upfronts, is the first to release its premiere dates to kick off the 2022-2023 season (by doing so at the same time as the lineup).

So far, the premiere dates are exactly what we expect, with Fox’s in the last two weeks of September. Monarch, which was originally part of the network’s midseason 2022 schedule, is still getting a two-night premiere event. (In January, it would’ve kicked off after the NFC Championship game.) Following a special Sunday premiere on September 11 after the Fox NFL doubleheader, it will move to its regular time slot on Tuesdays beginning September 20.

Check out all the fall 2022 premiere dates below. (Note: We will update this list as more are announced, and all times are in ET, unless otherwise noted.)

Sunday

September 11

8:00 Monarch (Fox) *Following Fox NFL Doubleheader, live to all time zones

September 25

8:00 The Simpsons (Fox)

8:30 The Great North (Fox)

9:00 Bob’s Burgers (Fox)

9:30 Family Guy (Fox)

Monday

September 19

8:00 9-1-1 (Fox)

9:00 The Cleaning Lady (Fox)

Tuesday

September 20

8:00 The Resident (Fox)

9:00 Monarch (Fox) *Regular Time Period

Wednesday

September 21

8:00 The Masked Singer (Fox)

9:00 LEGO Masters (Fox)

Thursday

September 29

8:00 Hell’s Kitchen (Fox)

9:00 Welcome to Flatch (Fox)

9:30 Call Me Kat (Fox)