Jorja Fox Not Returning to ‘CSI: Vegas’: ‘So Goes Grissom… So Goes Sara’

Gil Grissom (William Petersen) and Sara Sidle (Jorja Fox) got their happy ending once again in the world of CSI. While Vegas is returning for a second season, like Petersen, Fox will not be back. (With the CBS drama’s renewal came the news that Petersen had only signed on for one season.)

“Hey all you #CSI fans! After much deliberating, I have decided not to ‘Sidle up’ for CSI Vegas. For me CSI has always been a love story. The story that people can find love in the darkest of places and times. And the story that love, even in the darkest of places and times, can expand and grow roots and endure. I personally just can’t split Sara and Grissom up again. So goes Grissom…..So goes Sara. Wherever they go, they belong together,” Fox wrote in a series of tweets on January 25. “Thanks for watching everyone!!!!! Keep tuning in! I know I will. CSI VEGAS has an incredible team and it should be an amazing show!”

The sequel to the 2000-2015 drama premiered as part of CBS’ fall lineup, bringing back Gil and Sara and having them work alongside a team of new investigators, led by Paula Newsome’s Maxine Roby. During the first season, consisting of 10 episodes, they cleared their former coworker David Hodges’ (Wallace Langham) name, wrapping the case in the finale. Grissom and Sara were last seen, happy and together, on a roller coaster in Las Vegas.

“There was definitely a lot of discussion on social media of what happened to an earlier kiss, but when you have a payoff as sweet as what Billy and Jorja delivered in that moment, we wanted that to be where we left things this season between the two of them,” showrunner Jason Tracey told TV Insider of that moment.

“When Sara and Grissom come back together as a couple, it was a risky decision that Jason Tracey made, but it’s been so fun to play and honestly an homage to long-term love and what does it mean to be with somebody really through the good times and the bad times over an extended period of time,” Fox said of the relationship. “I’m a romantic and I believe in love and I’ve never had an opportunity to play a long-term relationship like this.”

Tracey had also, at the time (before the renewal), left the door open for Petersen and Fox to return. “There’s always a seat at the table for Gil Grissom and Sara Sidle,” he said. We’ll have to wait and see if we do ever see them again, but for now, we’re left with the image of the couple together, just like at the end of the original series.

