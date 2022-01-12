‘Monarch’ Premiere Delayed: Fox Musical Drama to Debut in Fall 2022

Susan Sarandon, Trace Adkins, and Anna Friel’s new musical drama has been delayed.

Fox has announced that Monarch will now premiere in Fall 2022. It was set to be part of the network’s midseason schedule, with a two-night premiere set for Sunday, January 30, immediately following the NFC Championship, then with a time slot premiere on Tuesday, February 1, at 9/8c, following The Resident‘s winter return. The network will announce replacement programming both for the post-NFC Championship slot and Tuesdays at 9/8c soon.

“With an incredible pedigree of talent and musical performances, the powerfully compelling drama, Monarch, is a top priority for FOX Entertainment in 2022. Unfortunately, due to the unavoidable realities of the pandemic and the profound impact Covid-19 continues to have on our industry and around the world, it is necessary to reschedule Monarch‘s January 30 debut to the Fall,” a FOX Entertainment spokesperson said in a statement.

“As the cornerstone of FOX’s new 2022-23 slate, shifting a show of this magnitude allows us to have its entire first season produced, create additional, high-profile content and promotional windows to support launch, and give our viewers the best opportunity to enjoy the series as intended with a non-compromised run of episodes,” the statement continued. “We thank our cast, producers, writers and the entire crew for their tireless work and continued dedication to the country music-filled world that is Monarch.”

Monarch follows the Romans, a powerful family that rules the country music industry. Insanely talented, but tough as nails Queen of Country Music Dottie Cantrell Roman (Sarandon) heads the family. Along with her husband, Albie (Adkins), she’s created a country music dynasty. But while the Roman name is synonymous with authenticity, the very foundation of their success is a lie. And when their reign as country royalty is put in jeopardy, heir to the crown Nicolette “Nicky” Roman (Friel) will stop at nothing to protect her family’s legacy, while ensuring her own quest for stardom.

The drama is produced by FOX Entertainment. Melissa London Hilfers serves as creator, writer and executive producer. Showrunner Jon Feldman also executive produces with Gail Berman, Hend Baghdady, and top music manager Jason Owen. Jason Ensler directed and serves as a producer on the series premiere.

Monarch, Series Premiere, Fall 2022, Fox