See the Stars of ‘Bridgerton,’ ‘WandaVision’ & More at the 2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards (PHOTOS)

Kevin Winter/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS; Kevin Mazur/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS; Courtesy of MTV

The 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards was a night to remember as stars convened for the typically annual event on May 16.

Hosted by Saturday Night Live alumna Leslie Jones, the shindig was filled with plenty of epic moments and wins, most notably for WandaVision which swept the awards for the night. Disney+’s Marvel series was the recipient for Best Show, Best Performance In A Show, Best Fight, and Best Villain.

Other Marvel favorite Anthony Mackie showed up to represent The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and the cast of Outer Banks‘ real-life couple, Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline, made a splash with their steamy Best Kiss acceptance speech.

Bridgerton‘s Regé-Jean Page also made an appearance virtually, causing a frenzy over his big win for Breakthrough Performance. Below, see all of the major TV stars who stopped by the event and stay tuned for more entertainment when the first-ever MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted air May 17 at 9/8c on the network.