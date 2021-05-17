See the Stars of ‘Bridgerton,’ ‘WandaVision’ & More at the 2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards (PHOTOS)

MTV Movie and TV Awards Elizabeth Olsen Anthony Mackie Chase Stokes Madelyn Cline Rege Jean-Page
Kevin Winter/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS; Kevin Mazur/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS; Courtesy of MTV

The 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards was a night to remember as stars convened for the typically annual event on May 16.

Hosted by Saturday Night Live alumna Leslie Jones, the shindig was filled with plenty of epic moments and wins, most notably for WandaVision which swept the awards for the night. Disney+’s Marvel series was the recipient for Best Show, Best Performance In A Show, Best Fight, and Best Villain.

Other Marvel favorite Anthony Mackie showed up to represent The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and the cast of Outer Banks‘ real-life couple, Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline, made a splash with their steamy Best Kiss acceptance speech.

Bridgerton‘s Regé-Jean Page also made an appearance virtually, causing a frenzy over his big win for Breakthrough Performance. Below, see all of the major TV stars who stopped by the event and stay tuned for more entertainment when the first-ever MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted air May 17 at 9/8c on the network.

Sacha Baron Cohen at the MTV Movie and TV Awards
Courtesy of MTV

Sacha Baron Cohen chats with his characters Ali G and Borat during his acceptance speech for the Comedic Genius Award.

Jurnee Smollett poses backstage during the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards
Kevin Mazur/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

Lovecraft Country‘s Jurnee Smollett enjoys some popcorn behind the scenes at the ceremony.

Victoria Pedretti, winner of the Most Frightened Performance award for 'The Haunting of Bly Manor,’ poses with a golden popcorn statuette backstage during the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards
Kevin Winter/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

The Haunting of Bly Manor‘s Victoria Pedretti poses with her Golden Popcorn statue following her win for Most Frightened Performance.

MTV Movie and TV Awards - Scarlett Johansson is 'slimed' by Colin Jost while accepting the MTV Generation Award via video
Kevin Mazur/MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

Saturday Night Live‘s Colin Jost prepares to douse his wife Scarlett Johansson in some slime during her virtual acceptance for the Generation Award.

Chase Stokes, Rudy Pankow, Jonathan Daviss, Madelyn Cline, and Madison Bailey attend the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards
Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

Outer Banks stars Chase Stokes, Rudy Pankow, Jonathan Daviss, Madelyn Cline, and Madison Bailey pose for a group shot on the red carpet.

Elizabeth Olsen, Leslie Jones, and Kathryn Hahn at the MTV Movie and TV Awards
Kevin Mazur/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

Big winners of the night, Elizabeth Olsen and Kathryn Hahn, pose with host Leslie Jones.

MTV Movie & TV Awards - Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline
Kevin Mazur/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

Real-life couple Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline lock lips for their Best Kiss acceptance.

Yara Shahidi attends the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards
Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

grown-ish actress Yara Shahidi strikes a pose on the red carpet. Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

Anthony Mackie, winner of the Best Hero award and Best Duo award for 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,' poses backstage with golden popcorn statuettes during the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards
Kevin Winter/MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

Anthony Mackie proudly holds up his Golden Popcorn statues for Best Hero and Best Duo on behalf of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Mandy Moore and Justin Hartley attend the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards
Matt Winkelmeyer/MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

This Is Us costars Mandy Moore and Justin Hartley stepped out for the evening to serve as presenters.

Jacob Elordi poses backstage during the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards
Kevin Winter/MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

Euphoria‘s Jacob Elordi served as a presenter at the event.

Kathryn Hahn and Elizabeth Olsen at the MTV Movie and TV Awards
Kevin Winter/MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

Kathryn Hahn and Elizabeth Olsen show off their WandaVision wins with arms full of Golden Popcorn statues.

Ralph Macchio and William Zabka pose backstage during the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards
Kevin Winter/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

Ralph Macchio and William Zabka have a fighting spirit on the red carpet. The duo represented their hit series Cobra Kai.

MTV Movie and TV Awards Regé-Jean Page
Courtesy of MTV

Bridgerton‘s Regé-Jean Page accepted his award for Breakthrough Performance in a virtual speech.

Nasim Pedrad speaks onstage during the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards
Kevin Mazur/MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

Chad‘s Nasim Pedrad took to the stage to help present during the ceremony.

Antonia Gentry poses backstage during the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards
Kevin Winter/MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

Ginny & Georgia‘s Antonia Gentry was among the evening’s star-studded roster of guests.

Elizabeth Olsen and Anthony Mackie pose backstage during the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards
Kevin Winter/MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

Marvel pals Elizabeth Olsen and Anthony Mackie share a red carpet embrace.

MTV Movie and TV Awards - Madelyn Cline and Chase Stokes
Kevin Winter/MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

Chase Stokes pretends to eat his shared award with Madelyn Cline.

