The Pogues are back and still evading the law and the Kooks in the upcoming third season of Netflix‘s Outer Banks, which is set to land on the streamer on Thursday, February 23.

“You kind of have to wonder, was the treasure an escape, or was it a trap?” Chase Stokes‘ John B Routledge says in the voiceover of the new trailer, which sees the ragtag group of teens coming up against dangerous new enemies in the hunt for the treasures of El Dorado.

Season 3 picks up after the shocking events at the end of the second season, which saw Carla (Elizabeth Mitchell) approaching a mysterious man in Barbados, who turns out to be John B’s missing/presumed dead dad. Meanwhile, the adrift teens escaped the unhinged and murderous Rafe (Drew Starkey) and Wade (Charles Esten) and ended up on an island in the Caribbean, which they proclaimed Poguelandia.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

The new teaser shows the teens setting up life on this desert island while rival gangs and fellow treasure hunters circle around them. There is also a brief shot of John B reuniting with his estranged father.

Outer Banks is an action-adventure mystery teen drama created by Josh Pate, Jonas Pate, and Shannon Burke. The series, originally set in a community in the Outer Banks of North Carolina, follows the conflict between two groups of teenagers (the Pogues and the Kooks) and a discovery of treasure as the Pogues set out to find John B’s missing dad.

The show premiered on Netflix on April 15, 2020, and received a positive reaction from fans and critics. A second season premiered on July 30, 2021, and ranked number one in the Nielsen ratings U.S. streaming chart for its first two weeks of release. In December 2021, the series was renewed for a third season.

Outer Banks, Season 3, Premiere, Thursday, February 23, Netflix