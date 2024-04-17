Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

The Pogues are setting sail on their next adventure in Outer Banks Season 4. The hit Netflix drama was renewed for a fourth season in February 2023 (before Season 3 even premiered).

John B (Chase Stokes), Sarah (Madelyn Cline), Kiara (Madison Bailey), JJ (Rudy Pankow), Pope (Jonathan Daviss), and Cleo (Carlacia Grant) got their next assignment in the final moments of the third season after suffering heartbreaking tragedy. From the cast to a potential release date, scroll down to get all the latest updates about Outer Banks Season 4.

When will Outer Banks Season 4 be released?

Season 4 is expected to be released in 2024, according to Netflix. The show began filming the new season back in June 2023. Production was delayed due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes but resumed after new deals were made. The cast began filming again in November 2023 in the Wrightsville Beach area of North Carolina.

Who is returning for Outer Banks Season 4?

All of your favorite Pogues will be back for Season 4. Stokes, Cline, Bailey, Pankow, Daviss, and Grant are reprising their roles. Drew Starkey, who plays bad boy Rafe Cameron, and Austin North, Sarah’s lovesick ex Topper, are also returning for Season 4. Fiona Palomo, who joined the cast as Sofia in the third season, has been upped to a series regular in Season 4.

Are there new characters in Season 4?

Yes! New cast members will cross paths with the Pogues on Kildare Island. J. Anthony Crane will play Chandler Groff, a grief-stricken widower who helps guide the Pogues on their next adventure. Pollyanna McIntosh plays Dalia, a revolutionary-like leader and worldly baddie on a plunder who comes face-to-face with the Pogues.

Brianna Brown will play Hollis Robinson, the biggest realtor on the island who previously worked with Ward in a successful business deal. She now has her eye on Rafe for a new venture. Rigo Sanchez has joined as Lightner, an imposing stranger with a piratical nerve. This dangerous and calculating outdoorsman appears to test the Pogues. Finally, Mia Challis will play Ruthie, a wild child with a toxic streak who develops a close relationship with Topper.

What happened at the end of Season 3?

The Pogues traveled down to Venezuela to find El Dorado (the City of Gold). Unfortunately, the Pogues came face-to-face with danger. Ward (Charles Esten) and Big John (Charles Halford), Sarah and John B’s fathers, were killed on this search by ruthless adversaries after John B and Sarah discovered El Dorado.

The final moments of Season 3 featured an 18-month time jump. The Pogues were officially out of high school and looking ahead to their next chapter. They were approached by a stranger about locating the missing ship of Edward Teach, better known as the infamous pirate Blackbeard.

Stokes spoke with People about how John B and Sarah’s relationship will evolve after the deaths of their fathers. “Anytime you experience loss, it hits in spaces and in places that you don’t anticipate,” he said. “Being in the situation that John B and Sarah are in, it really will force them to evaluate everything. Where they are, what their purpose is, what their intentions are, and what was the actual value of it? Was it worth it, in hindsight? If they could go back and change things, would they? Or do they feel okay with it?”

Will there be an Outer Banks Season 5?

Netflix hasn’t announced anything about the future of Outer Banks beyond Season 4. Back in 2020, co-creator and showrunner Jonas Pate told EW that he always viewed the show as “something that was probably like a four-season, maybe five-season show, but definitely four seasons.”

Ever since the show became a global hit for the stream, the co-creators have changed their tune. “I don’t know if I could put a real number on it right now — how long it takes to get to that ending might expand, but we now know the shape of the end of the story. We’re going to take it as long as we can, for sure,” co-creator Josh Pate told EW after the show was renewed for Season 4.

Outer Banks, Season 4, 2024, Netflix