‘Outer Banks’ Season 2 Trailer Teases Teens on the Run & More Drama (VIDEO)

Outer Banks is ramping up the drama in its all-new Season 2 trailer which sees the Pogues divided as John B (Chase Stokes) and Sarah (Madelyn Cline) remain on the run.

The coming-of-age story following the tight-knit group of teens is raising the stakes after John B and Sarah escape a near-death experience only to go on the run in the Bahamas. As evidenced in the trailer, below, the pair are in way over their heads.

Meanwhile, back in the Carolinas, their pals Kiara (Madison Bailey), Pope (Jonathan Daviss), and J.J. (Rudy Pankow) are dealing with their own challenges as new friends bring new foes. Even apart, they’re together in continuing their quest of following the gold trail.

With $400 million still in the game, will the unveiling of a new secret reunite the friends for a fresh mission? Uncharted waters lay ahead for the Pogues as they embark on the adventure of a lifetime in Season 2.

While these teens take on new challenges, the trailer teases some jaw-dropping highlights including crime, passion, and explosions! Needless to say, all of Season 2’s episodes are sure to bring the excitement and thanks in part to Outer Banks‘ creators and executive producers Jonas Pate, Josh Pate, and Shannon Burke.

Joining the previously-mentioned stars are castmates, Austin North, Drew Starkey, Charles Esten, Elizabeth Mitchell, Caroline Arapoglou, Carlacia Grant, Julia Antonelli, Deion Smith, Cullen Moss, and Nicholas Cirillo. Don’t miss a single second, check out the trailer, below, and catch Outer Banks when it returns to Netflix this July.

Outer Banks, Season 2 Premiere, Friday, July 30, Netflix