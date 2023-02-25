Best Lines of the Week (February 17-23): ‘If I Have to Choose, I’m Going to Pick Me’

TV Insider Staff
Comments
Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey in 'Grey's Anatomy' on ABC
ABC

March is just around the corner, but February isn’t letting up with all this great TV!

Just like spring, TV this week was full of new beginnings. Outer Banks returned for its third season, just as full of teen drama and treasure hunts as ever before! Higgins (Perdita Weeks) and Magnum’s (Jay Hernandez) relationship blossomed in the Season 5 premiere of Magnum P.I.. Though marked by disappointment, this week’s episode of The Bachelor saw a bud of warmth when the contestants shared a rose.

On a more bittersweet note, we had to say goodbye to Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) on Grey’s Anatomy as she left Grey Sloan and Seattle for greener, Bostonian pastures to take a new job and enroll her daughter Zola in the school of her dreams. We have always chosen you, Mer — we’re glad you chose yourself!

Sometimes new beginnings are painful. On the more metaphorical side, The Last of Us gave us Joel (Pedro Pascal) emotionally reuniting with his brother Tommy (Gabriel Luna) and confronting his fears in a rare moment of vulnerability for the hardened character. On the more literal side, judge Katy Perry jokingly suggested a contestant on American Idol slap her to provide motivation for a performance. We all have our own methods.

Keep reading to see some more of our favorite lines from this week!

Perdita Weeks as Juliet Higgins in 'Magnum P.I.' on NBC
NBC

Magnum P.I. (NBC)

Higgins: “I’m not sure you’re aware of this, but our friends are actually kind of invested in the idea of you and me as a couple.”

Magnum: “Oh, I’m aware. They even have a text chain about it.”

— Higgins attempts to set some boundaries for her and Magnum’s new relationship by having it remain secret, for now.

Fox

Bob's Burgers (Fox)

“We told him not to put the word ‘mold’ on the menu, but he hates money.”

— Louise (voiced by Kristen Schaal) pokes fun at the burger of the day, The Mold Man and the Sea Burger, for the visiting rower Quincy Cox (voiced by Rhys Darby).

'The Bachelor' on ABC
ABC

The Bachelor (ABC)

Greer: “Do you want the rose? Do you want the rose? Does anyone want a petal?”

Kaity: “I think we should all take a petal!”

— After being stood up by Bachelor Zach Shallcross on a group date, Greer and Kaity cheer up the rest of the ladies by sharing the coveted rose.

Lukita Maxwell and Harrison Ford as Alice and Paul in 'Shrinking'
Apple TV+

Shrinking (Apple TV+)

Alice: “That hat is ridiculous.”

Paul: “Now you’re just lying to hurt me.”

— Alice (Lukita Maxwell) lashes out at Paul (Harrison Ford) after she finds out her crush, and her father’s patient, Sean (Luke Tennie), is moving out.

Pedro Pascal as Joel in 'The Last of Us'
HBO

The Last of Us (HBO)

“I mean, it’s why you took off on me, right? To make up for the things we did? Well, here’s your chance to bring your kid into a better world.”

— Joel tells his brother Tommy to take Ellie (Bella Ramsey) to Colorado out of fear he’ll fail her.

Amy Acker and Warren Christie in 'The Watchful Eye' on Freeform
Freeform

The Watchful Eye (Freeform)

“I am so angry. I am angry at her for leaving Jasper, for leaving you. For leaving me.”

— On the first birthday after her untimely death, Tory (Amy Acker) expresses anger at her sister Allie (Emily Tennant) to her brother-in-law Matthew (Warren Christie).

Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey in 'Grey's Anatomy' on ABC
ABC

Grey's Anatomy (ABC)

“I want you in my life if you want to be in my life. But if I have to choose, I’m going to pick me. I pick my kids and what’s best for us. And I am not going to beg you to love me.”

— In the character’s final episode, Meredith tells Nick (Scott Speedman) that despite his frustration at her moving away, she will always choose herself in a touching callback to her iconic “Pick me. Choose me. Love me” line.

Masked Singer
FOX

The Masked Singer (Fox)

“As a Jew, we’re not supposed to put lobsters or shellfish in us because it’s not Kosher. It’s so weird for a Jew to be in a lobster.”

— The Rock Lobster is revealed to be comedian Howie Mandel.

Josh Banday
ABC

Not Dead Yet (ABC)

“I have a gay moon and a heterosexual rising, otherwise known as bi.”

— Dennis (Joshua Banday) explains why he is an expert in setting up straight people.

Rudy Pankow as J.J. in 'Outer Banks' on Netflix
Netflix

Outer Banks (Netflix)

John B.: “J.J.! What is it? Snack time? What are we doing?”

J.J.: “You know what? I feel very judged right now.”

— While searching a crime scene, John B. (Chase Stokes) discovers a clue as J.J. (Rudy Pankow) raids the fridge.

Katy Perry
ABC

American Idol (ABC)

“I need you to come here and slap me across the face as hard as you possibly can.”

— In an attempt to get contestant Lyric Medeiros to sing with more grit, judge Katy Perry jokingly tells Lyric to slap her across the face.

American Idol

Bob's Burgers

Grey's Anatomy

Magnum P.I. (2018)

Not Dead Yet

Outer Banks

Shrinking

The Bachelor

The Last of Us

The Masked Singer

The Watchful Eye

Amy Acker

Bella Ramsey

Chase Stokes

Ellen Pompeo

Gabriel Luna

Harrison Ford

Howie Mandel

Jay Hernandez

Joshua Banday

Katy Perry

Kristen Schaal

Lukita Maxwell

Lyric Medeiros

Pedro Pascal

Perdita Weeks

Rhys Darby

Rudy Pankow

Warren Christie

Zach Shallcross

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
The stars of 'Outlander' behind the scenes of Season 7
1
‘Outlander’ Season 7 Wraps — Go Behind the Scenes With the Cast
Brandon Sklenar in '1923'
2
Brandon Sklenar Teases Drama With Alex’s Ex in ‘1923’ Finale
Guy Pearce and Damian Lewis in 'A Spy Among Friends'
3
‘A Spy Among Friends’: Inside Real-Life ‘Brilliantly Interesting’ Friendship
Marilu Henner as Elizabeth in 'NCIS: Los Angeles'
4
Marilu Henner Talks Working With Friend Gerald McRaney on ‘NCIS: LA’
Michael Mando
5
Michael Mando Fired From Apple TV+ Series After Clash With Costar