March is just around the corner, but February isn’t letting up with all this great TV!

Just like spring, TV this week was full of new beginnings. Outer Banks returned for its third season, just as full of teen drama and treasure hunts as ever before! Higgins (Perdita Weeks) and Magnum’s (Jay Hernandez) relationship blossomed in the Season 5 premiere of Magnum P.I.. Though marked by disappointment, this week’s episode of The Bachelor saw a bud of warmth when the contestants shared a rose.

On a more bittersweet note, we had to say goodbye to Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) on Grey’s Anatomy as she left Grey Sloan and Seattle for greener, Bostonian pastures to take a new job and enroll her daughter Zola in the school of her dreams. We have always chosen you, Mer — we’re glad you chose yourself!

Sometimes new beginnings are painful. On the more metaphorical side, The Last of Us gave us Joel (Pedro Pascal) emotionally reuniting with his brother Tommy (Gabriel Luna) and confronting his fears in a rare moment of vulnerability for the hardened character. On the more literal side, judge Katy Perry jokingly suggested a contestant on American Idol slap her to provide motivation for a performance. We all have our own methods.

Keep reading to see some more of our favorite lines from this week!