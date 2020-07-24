'Outer Banks' Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

Outer Banks has been renewed for Season 2 at Netflix following a successful first season run this spring.

Created by Jonas Pate, Josh Pate and Shannon Burke, the YA drama will see the three return as showrunners and executive producers for the next chapter. Outer Banks follows a close-knit group of teens, known as the "Pogues," who are living in the beach vacation destination known as the Outer Banks of North Carolina.

In Season 1 events take a turn after a hurricane causes power outages for the summer in the Outer Banks. One by one, different "illicit" occurrences force the Pogues to make life-altering choices. As a number of mysteries unravel, the search continues for the missing father of the group's ringleader.

Forbidden romances, a treasure hunt, and growing tensions between the Pogues and their rivals turn the summer upside-down. Along the way, they experience mystery and adventure like never before. And more adventure is coming with Season 2 which was teased in newly released key art.

The series stars Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Rudy Pankow, Austin North, Drew Starkey, Deion Smith, and Charles Esten who will all reprise their roles for Season 2. No return date has been set. Season 1 debuted on April 15 and is streaming now on the platform.

Outer Banks, Season 1, Streaming Now, Netflix