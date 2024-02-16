‘Outer Banks’ Star Austin North Speaks Out After Arrest For Alleged Attack on Hospital Workers

Austin North, best known for his role in the Netflix series Outer Banks, has opened up for the first time since he was arrested on Tuesday, February 13, for allegedly assaulting multiple ER hospital workers.

The incident took place earlier this week in Las Vegas in the emergency room of a UMC Hospital. According to the police report (obtained by TMZ), police officers spoke with several hospital staff members who claimed North had attacked them unprovoked.

This included the actor allegedly throwing punches at staff, hitting a nurse in the head, shoving another in the face, and pushing a phlebotomist into a table. As per TMZ’s report, the phlebotomist was said to have used a tray in self-defense and smacked North over the head.

The I Didn’t Do It actor took to Instagram on Thursday night (February 15) to share his side of the story, explaining how he was having a “severe anxiety attack,” which he at first thought was a heart attack.

“I am deeply upset by the events that took place in Las Vegas this past week,” North wrote in his Instagram Story. “My friend drove me to the hospital because I thought I was having a heart attack. Several tests were taken, including blood, which came back negative for any drugs or alcohol in my system. I was having a severe anxiety attack.”

He continued, “I have very little memory of the events that day at the hospital. I have the utmost respect for healthcare workers and hospital staff.”

According to TMZ‘s account of the police report, North was eventually detained by the cops, who handcuffed him to a stretcher. He was subsequently arrested for assault and booked for gross misdemeanor battery. He is now out of custody on bond.

“I have battled anxiety on and off for years and this was the most extreme panic attack I’ve ever had,” North added in his statement. “Going forward, I hope to shed light on this debilitating disorder and send hope to those who have also struggled.”

North is most known for playing Logan Watson on the original Disney Channel sitcom I Didn’t Do It between 2014 and 2015 and, more recently, Topper Thornton on the Netflix teen drama Outer Banks.