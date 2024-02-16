‘Outer Banks’ Star Austin North Speaks Out After Arrest For Alleged Attack on Hospital Workers

Martin Holmes
Comments

Outer Banks

 More

Austin North, best known for his role in the Netflix series Outer Banks, has opened up for the first time since he was arrested on Tuesday, February 13, for allegedly assaulting multiple ER hospital workers.

The incident took place earlier this week in Las Vegas in the emergency room of a UMC Hospital. According to the police report (obtained by TMZ), police officers spoke with several hospital staff members who claimed North had attacked them unprovoked.

This included the actor allegedly throwing punches at staff, hitting a nurse in the head, shoving another in the face, and pushing a phlebotomist into a table. As per TMZ’s report, the phlebotomist was said to have used a tray in self-defense and smacked North over the head.

The I Didn’t Do It actor took to Instagram on Thursday night (February 15) to share his side of the story, explaining how he was having a “severe anxiety attack,” which he at first thought was a heart attack.

Austin North statement on arrest

Austin North Instagram

“I am deeply upset by the events that took place in Las Vegas this past week,” North wrote in his Instagram Story. “My friend drove me to the hospital because I thought I was having a heart attack. Several tests were taken, including blood, which came back negative for any drugs or alcohol in my system. I was having a severe anxiety attack.”

He continued, “I have very little memory of the events that day at the hospital. I have the utmost respect for healthcare workers and hospital staff.”

Guess What is 'Next on Netflix'? EVERYTHING! (VIDEO)
Related

Guess What is 'Next on Netflix'? EVERYTHING! (VIDEO)

According to TMZ‘s account of the police report, North was eventually detained by the cops, who handcuffed him to a stretcher. He was subsequently arrested for assault and booked for gross misdemeanor battery. He is now out of custody on bond.

“I have battled anxiety on and off for years and this was the most extreme panic attack I’ve ever had,” North added in his statement. “Going forward, I hope to shed light on this debilitating disorder and send hope to those who have also struggled.”

North is most known for playing Logan Watson on the original Disney Channel sitcom I Didn’t Do It between 2014 and 2015 and, more recently, Topper Thornton on the Netflix teen drama Outer Banks.

 

Outer Banks - Netflix

Outer Banks where to stream

Outer Banks

Austin North

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
General Hospital cast
1
‘General Hospital’: ABC Boss Drops Huge News About Show’s Future
Rebecca Wisocky, Danielle Pinnock, and Brandon Scott Jones in the 'Ghosts' Season 3 premiere
2
Why ‘Ghosts’ Said Goodbye to [Spoiler] in Season 3 Premiere
Chelsea Blackwell and Megan Fox
3
‘Love Is Blind’ Contestant Hits Back After Fans Mock Her Megan Fox Lookalike Claims
Danelle Branson and Ami Brown
4
‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Ami Brown’s Great-Niece Dies at 29
Freddie Highmore in 'The Good Doctor' - Season 7 Episode 1
5
‘The Good Doctor’ Boss Says They Didn’t Want to End With Season 7