Outer Banks is clearly in the inner circle at Netflix, which has renewed the teen drama for a fourth season days before the release of Season 3.

Cast members Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Rudy Pankow, Carlacia Grant, Austin North, and Drew Starkey announced the news on Saturday, February 18, at Poguelandia, an Outer Banks fan event in Huntington Beach, California, per Variety.

The Outer Banks stars also treated the Poguelandia crowd to an extended preview of Season 3 ahead of the Season 3 streaming premiere on Thursday, February 23.

“Seeing Poguelandia come to life was nothing short of spectacular,” Outer Banks co-creators, executive producers, and showrunners Jonas Pate, Josh Pate, and Shannon Burke raved in a statement. “The Pogues are enjoying an adventure of a lifetime, and we now get to map out more twists and turns as the joyride continues into Season 4 of Outer Banks. Thank you to Netflix, our cast and the amazing fans who helped to make this happen.”

BREAKING NEWS OUT OF POGUELANDIA: The Pogues (P4L) just dropped a bombshell. @obxnetflix has been renewed for Season 4!https://t.co/sUsEyJcx2v — Netflix Tudum (@NetflixTudum) February 19, 2023

Poguelandia, as Outer Banks devotees know, is the name that the “Pogues” group of working-class teens gave to the desert island upon which they landed in the show’s Season 2 finale.

Netflix reveals in a synopsis for Season 3 that Poguelandia “seems like an idyllic home” for the teens, as they wile away their days on the island fishing, swimming, and “revealing in the carefree lifestyle” their new home affords them.

“But things quickly go south for John B [Stokes], Sarah [Cline], Kiara [Bailey], Pope [Daviss], JJ [Pankow], and Cleo [Grant] when they find themselves once again caught up in a race for the treasure, quite literally running for their lives,” the streamer adds. “They’re broke and far from home, they can’t trust anyone, Ward [Charles Esten] and Rafe [Starkey] are hungry for revenge, and there’s a ruthless Caribbean don who will stop at nothing to find the bounty. Was the treasure ever within their reach? Or was it all a trap to stop them once and for all? Either way, it’s the Pogues against the world — and the only way out is together.”

Outer Banks, Season 3 Premiere, Thursday, February 23, Netflix