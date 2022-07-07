‘Outer Banks’ Body Double Alexander ‘AJ’ Jennings Killed In Hit & Run

Alexander “AJ” Jennings, who was a double/stand-in for actor Chase Stokes on the Netflix series Outer Banks, has died after being struck twice in a double hit-and-run accident.

As reported by Deadline, Jennings was hit by two vehicles as he walked along Sol Legare Road in Charleston, South Carolina, on July 5, between 2:30 and 3 a.m. According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, the first vehicle fled the scene before Jennings was struck by a second vehicle, which also fled. The second vehicle’s driver was later pulled over in a traffic stop, but no charges have yet been made.

The death was confirmed by Kimmie Stewart Casting, which works on the Netflix show. “It is with great sadness that I share on Tuesday Alexander “AJ” Jennings’ mother informed me of his tragic death,” Stewart wrote on Facebook. “Outer Banks crew & cast suffered a terrible loss when AJ was stuck by two cars, that fled the scene early this morning.”

“AJ was a beautiful, kind soul & a bright light every day on set,” Stewart added. “He moved to Charleston from New York to work as our John B photo double/stand in this season. I cannot fathom the shock and tragedy of AJ’s sudden loss and our thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time.

Chase Stokes, who plays John B Routledge in the teen drama, shared a tribute to Jennings in an Instagram Story. “Still trying to process why certain things happen, and why the world works in the ways that it does,” he wrote. “My heart is shattered. Your life was just starting. We JUST talked about how pumped you were about your tunes, how far you’d come with that ole 6 string and your want to keep creating art.”

“Always always making others hearts warm and being so damn selfless,” Stokes continued. “I wish I had more words to say right now, but the past day has been a struggle to say the least. We all loved you, you touched all of our lives and made us all better people, and for that Thank You AJ. Fly high angel.”

