‘Outer Banks’ Season 3 Teaser: Poguelandia Life Is a Real Beach (VIDEO)

As we saw in Outer Banks’ second season, the gaggle of teens known as the Pogues has taken up residence on an abandoned island they’ve deemed Poguelandia. And judging by the teaser for Season 3 — a promo Netflix unveiled during its TUDUM fan event on Saturday, September 24 — the Pogues’ time on the island will be anything but idyllic. Think: a wild dog chase, a careening camper van, a dangerous cliff dive, a shocking elevator plunge, and violence aplenty.

“My pops always said, nothing good comes easy. Nothing worthy is good,” John B (Chase Stokes) says in a voiceover in the promo. “The question is, what are you willing to do to win? How far will you go to win to keep your treasure?”

In June, Deadline revealed three new cast members joining Outer Banks for Season 3. Andy McQueen (Station Eleven) will play Carlos Singh, “a Caribbean Don who is intelligent, refined, and ruthless, and is out on a treasure hunt of his own.” Lou Ferrigno Jr. (Stargirl) will play Ryan, “Singh’s top security officer and enforcer [who has] done enough jobs to keep a cool head but also knows what could happen if he fails.” And Fiona Palomo (Control Z) will play Sofia, “who identifies as a Pogue but secretly yearns to be a part of the country club crowd.”

Unfortunately for the show’s diehard fans, Outer Banks Season 3 — or OBX3, as Netflix dubs it — won’t reach our screens until 2023. But a full trailer for the third season should be forthcoming.

TUDUM: A Netflix Global Fan Event premiered live today at 1 pm ET on Netflix’s YouTube, Twitter, Twitch, and Facebook channels. As part of the event, more than 200 Netflix stars are sharing exclusive trailers, clips, and announcements from more than 120 series, films, specials, and games, as Netflix touts.

Outer Banks, Season 3 Premiere, 2023, Netflix