‘Outer Banks’ Sets Season 2 Premiere Date — Watch the Teaser (VIDEO)

Gone but not forgotten…or so they think.

Outer Banks returns for its second season, consisting of 10 episodes, on Friday, July 30, and to celebrate that announcement, Netflix has released a teaser.

JJ (Rudy Pankow), Kiara (Madison Bailey), and Pope (Jonathan Daviss) brand a tree with 2003-2020, John B Routledge, and “P4L” and toast to John B. (Chase Stokes) and Sarah (Madelyn Cline) in the video (below). But those two are very much still alive and “back in the G game, baby,” as John B. declares.

“Season 2 is going to test our crew like never before. We’ve turned up the dial on everything fans loved about season one — more mystery, more romance and higher stakes,” creators and executive producers Jonas Pate, Josh Pate, and Shannon Burke have teased. “All we can say for now is buckle up, it’s going to be a wild ride.”

The coming of age story follows the Pogues, a tight-knit group of local teens in the beach vacation destination of the Outer Banks of North Carolina. In Season 2, John B. and Sarah are on the run and in over the heads in the Bahamas, following their near-death escape. “New friends also bring new foes as they’re back on the trail of the gold, while the stakes for Kiara, Pope, and JJ rapidly escalate at home,” Netflix teases. “The $400M is still in the game, but will the uncovering of a new-found secret reunite the group for a fresh mission? The adventure of a lifetime awaits, but uncharted waters ahead mean our Pogues must do all they can to make it out alive.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Outer Banks also stars Austin North (Topper), Drew Starkey (Rafe Cameron), and Charles Esten (Ward Cameron), with Elizabeth Mitchell (Limbrey), Caroline Arapoglou (Rose), Carlacia Grant (Cleo), Julia Antonelli (Wheezie Cameron), Deion Smith (Kelce), Cullen Moss (Deputy Shoupe), and Nicholas Cirillo (Barry).

Outer Banks, Season 2 Premiere, Friday, July 30, Netflix