Missing ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’? 8 Shows to Watch This Summer

Amy Ellison
In the summer of 2022, Prime Video released the first season of The Summer I Turned Pretty, and it quickly became an instant classic for the new generation of teens.

Lovers of the original book series by Jenny Han were pleased with the adaptation following a girl (Lola Tung) caught up in a love triangle with two brothers (Christopher Briney, Gavin Casalegno). New viewers were desperate for more, turning to the books to get their fill until the next season. Last summer, when Season 2 came out, it somehow got everyone (not just the teens) talking about it. This summer, however, we’ve entered a TSITP drought—the third season won’t be premiering until next summer.  

Although TSITP is known as the summer show, there are plenty others that also use the season as its backdrop (not to mention have those love triangles and that family drama). If you are currently missing your go-to summer binge watch, below are some shows that may be able to tide you over for now.  

Lilliana Bowrey as Poppy Tetanui, Savannah La Rain as Bodhi Mercer, João Gabriel Marinho as Marlon Sousa in Surviving Summer
Courtesy Of Netflix

Surviving Summer

In this Netflix original show, American teenager Summer Torres (Sky Katz) is sent to a small coastal town in Australia after being expelled from school. Summer soon becomes involved with a local group of teens and embraces becoming part of the surfing culture. Its feel-good atmosphere is reminiscent of TSITP, and it’s a great summer break watch for those stuck at home.

Seasons 1-2, Netflix  

Chase Stokes as John B, Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron, Carlacia Grant as Cleo, Jonathan Daviss as Pope, Rudy Pankow as JJ in Outer Banks
Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix

Outer Banks

Taking place in the real-life islands of North Carolina’s Outer Banks, John B (Chase Stokes), and his crew of Pogues take on the mysteries of missing treasure, a missing father, and cover-up conspiracies. They stumble into life or death situations, romantic complications, and betrayals. The show’s summer-esque backdrop and teen angst makes it a great replacement for TSITP.

Seasons 1-3, Netflix   

Courtesy of HBO

The White Lotus

Although this HBO show mostly revolves around adults with a lot more adult drama, the scenery of Hawai’i in the first season and Sicily in the second makes this show the perfect series for those itching for a summer getaway. Each season has a separate set of cast and characters as well as new relationships to dissect. The characters are less likable than those in TSITP, but you are guaranteed to feel better about yourself after witnessing their insane behavior.

Seasons 1-2, Streaming, Max

Sam Claflin (Billy Dunne), Riley Keough (Daisy Jones) in Daisy Jones & The Six
Lacey Terrell/Prime Video

Daisy Jones & the Six

If summer concerts and festivals are your thing, check out Prime Video’s limited series Daisy Jones & the Six—an adaptation of the book by Taylor Jenkins Reid. The setting of California and the ’70s rock scene makes this show the perfect summertime watch (or re-watch!). Plus, there’s a good ol’ complicated love triangle thrown in there as well. 

Season 1, Prime Video

Big Little Lies 
Hilary Bronwyn Gayle / HBO

Big Little Lies

Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, and Shailene Woodley star in this California drama revolving around wealthy, seemingly perfect families and the secrets they keep hidden. Although the show’s focus is on the moms of these families (again, heavy on the adult drama) the kids in the show have their moments to shine. The mysteries and secrets the women keep unravel over the course of the show, with Meryl Streep joining in on the drama in Season 2.  

Seasons 1-2, Streaming, Max

Sam Morelos as Nikki, Mace Coronel as Jay, Callie Haverda as Leia, Max Donovan as Nate, Ashley Aufderheide as Gwen in That '90s Show
Netflix

That '90s Show

This teen sitcom is a revival of the original That ’70s Show, with the kids of the original characters headlining Netflix’s reboot. The first season takes place during the summer of 1995 in Point Place, Wisconsin while Leia Forman (Callie Haverda) visits her grandparents and meets a new group of friends. Watching the group get into shenanigans during a ’90s summer brings on all the nostalgia for your own teenage summers.  

Seasons 1-2, Netflix

Marc Kayne / ©Columbia TriStar Television/courtesy Everett Collection

Dawson's Creek

You may have missed this classic when it came out back in 1998: Two childhood friends, Dawson (James Van Der Beek) and Joey (Katie Holmes), navigate growing up in a fictional seashore town. They run into issues of love triangles, awkward growing pains, and drama within their group of friends. With 23-episode long seasons, this is the perfect show to keep you occupied this summer. 

Seasons 1-6, Hulu

Matthew Barnes/FOX

The O.C.

Another show from the early 2000s you may have missed, The O.C. centers around troubled teen Ryan Atwood (Ben McKenzie) as he enters the wealthy world of Southern California’s Orange Country. This high school drama has its fair share of complicated characters, romantic relationship drama that ensues, and an interesting take on the luxurious California lifestyle one can only dream of.

Seasons 1-4, Hulu 

