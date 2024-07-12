Missing ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’? 8 Shows to Watch This Summer

In the summer of 2022, Prime Video released the first season of The Summer I Turned Pretty, and it quickly became an instant classic for the new generation of teens.

Lovers of the original book series by Jenny Han were pleased with the adaptation following a girl (Lola Tung) caught up in a love triangle with two brothers (Christopher Briney, Gavin Casalegno). New viewers were desperate for more, turning to the books to get their fill until the next season. Last summer, when Season 2 came out, it somehow got everyone (not just the teens) talking about it. This summer, however, we’ve entered a TSITP drought—the third season won’t be premiering until next summer.

Although TSITP is known as the summer show, there are plenty others that also use the season as its backdrop (not to mention have those love triangles and that family drama). If you are currently missing your go-to summer binge watch, below are some shows that may be able to tide you over for now.