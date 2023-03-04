Which ‘Outer Banks’ Character Are You? (QUIZ)

Netflix’s teen drama Outer Banks is back for its third season. And although there are many burning questions that need to be answered, we can’t help but just be excited to see our favorite familiar faces again. We know that John B (Chase Stokes), Pope (Jonathon Daviss), JJ (Rudy Pankow), Kiara (Madison Bailey), Sarah (Madelyn Cline), and Cleo (Carlacia Grant) will take us, once again, on a legendary treasure hunt.

Plus, we already know that the drama will be back for a fourth season — it was renewed days before the third even dropped, at the streaming service’s Poguelandia, a fan-fueled immersive music event — which makes it a bit easier knowing we have to wait, once again, for new episodes and adventures. Co-creators, showrunners, and executive producers Jonas Pate, Josh Pate, and Shannon Burke said at the time, “Seeing Poguelandia come to life was nothing short of spectacular. The Pogues are enjoying an adventure of a lifetime, and we now get to map out more twists and turns as the joyride continues into season four of Outer Banks. Thank you to Netflix, our cast, and the amazing fans who helped to make this happen.”

But the real question is, which Outer Banks character are you most like? Are you big-hearted and loyal like Sarah Cameron? Or maybe you are confident and fearless like Cleo? Take the quiz below to find out.

