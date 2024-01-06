‘Chicago Fire,’ ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ & More Shows Facing Major Cast & Relationship Changes in 2024

Meredith Jacobs
2 Comments
'Bob Hearts Abishola,' 'FBI: International,' and 'Chicago Fire'
CBS; Nelly Kiss/CBS; Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBC
Swooon More Swooons

As tends to be the case either heading into a new season or when one is ending, there are quite a few shakeups coming to our television screens for our favorite shows when premieres begin airing in January, February, and March.

Just looking at the Dick Wolf shows alone — in the worlds of FBILaw & Order, and One Chicago — we’ll be saying goodbye to more than a handful of cast members. But one fan favorite will be back on Fire after a temporary leave last season, FBI: Most Wanted will be getting help from a familiar face in the franchise, and Law & Order has a new detective.

Meanwhile, even before it was announced that Bob Hearts Abishola will be ending, most of the cast lost series regular status for the upcoming fifth season. And Grey’s Anatomy ended last season with a few moves when it comes to its relationships, which sets the stage for plenty of drama this spring.

Scroll down as we take a closer look at the cast and relationship changes we expect to see on our screens soon.

Matt Jones, Tony Okengbowa, Barry Shabaka Henley, Shola Adewusi, Bayo Akinfemi, Billy Gardell, Folake Olowafoyeku, Christine Ebersole, Maribeth Monroe, Saidah Afrika Ekulona, Gina Yashere, Travis Wolfe, Jr., and Vernee Watson — 'Bob Hearts Abishola'
CBS

Bob Hearts Abishola

The comedy is signing off after five seasons this May, CBS announced in November 2023. But it was back in April, before last year’s finale even aired, that it was reported that only Billy Gardell and Folake Olowofoyeku would remain series regulars, with the other 11 cast members potentially recurring in Season 5. The finale did set up a potential onscreen explanation for that.

Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide, Christian Stolte as Randall McHolland, Kara Killmer as Sylvie Brett, Alberto Rosende as Gallo in 'Chicago Fire' - Season 11
Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBC

Chicago Fire

Firehouse 51 is losing a firefighter and paramedic in Season 12. Alberto Rosende, who plays Blake Gallo, is exiting in the premiere, while the last episode for Kara Killmer‘s Sylvie Brett has yet to be set. Plus, Taylor Kinney, who took a leave of absence last season, is back as Kelly Severide (for an unknown amount of time).

Tracy Spiridakos as Hailey Upton in 'Chicago P.D.' - Season 11
Lori Allen/NBC

Chicago P.D.

Intelligence is losing one of its detectives, with Tracy Spiridakos set to exit at some point (the final episode for Hailey Upton has yet to be announced). Last season’s finale didn’t set up a clear way she could be written out, though her long-distance marriage could certainly play a role.

Heida Reed and Christina Wolfe — 'FBI: International'
Nelly Kiss/CBS; David Lukacs/CBS

FBI: International

Heida Reed will be leaving in Season 3, though whether that means Jamie was seriously injured — or killed — in the spring finale’s explosion has yet to be revealed. Plus, Christina Wolfe has joined as a new series regular, in the role of Special Agent Amanda Tate.

Alexa Davalos and Shantel VanSanten — 'FBI: Most Wanted'
Mark Schäfer/CBS (2)

FBI: Most Wanted

When Season 5 begins, the Fugitive Task Force will be without Alexa Davalos‘s Kristin Gaines — nothing in the previous finale suggested a way she could be written out — and joined by Shantel VanSanten, bringing over her FBI character Nina Chase (and establishing the presence of a crossover romance, with her and John Boyd‘s Stuart Scola).

Chris Carmack, Midori Francis, Niko Terho, Alexis Floyd, Kevin McKidd, Kim Raver, Debbie Allen, James Pickens, Jr., Ellen Pompeo, Scott Speedman, Chandra Wilson, Kelly McCreary, Caterina Scorsone, Anthony Hill, Jake Borelli, Camilla Luddington, Adelaide Kane, and Harry Shum Jr. — 'Grey's Anatomy'
ABC/Nino Muñoz

Grey's Anatomy

The Season 19 finale was filled with quite a few changes for some of the doctors’ relationships — all of which have to be addressed when the medical drama returns. Griffith (Alexis Floyd) hooked up with Adams (Niko Terho) on her wedding day. Yasuda (Midori Francis) and Helm (Jaicy Elliot) were on the right track, but the latter is going to be the former’s boss. Jo (Camilla Luddington) and Link (Chris Carmack) got together, but will they be able to make their relationship work?

Jeffrey Donovan as Det. Frank Cosgrove in 'Law & Order' - Season 22
Scott Gries/NBC

Law & Order

After two seasons as Detective Frank Cosgrove, Jeffrey Donovan will not be back on the NBC drama. But a new detective to work alongside Mehcad Brooks‘ Jalen Shaw has already been cast, with Reid Scott coming in as a series regular in Season 23.

Bob Hearts Abishola

Chicago Fire

Chicago P.D.

FBI: International

FBI: Most Wanted

Grey's Anatomy

Law & Order

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan, and Parker Posey for 'The White Lotus' Season 3
1
‘The White Lotus’ Season 3: Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan, Parker Posey & More Join Cast
Aaron Abrams as Hader and Will Estes as Jamie Reagan in 'Blue Bloods' - Season 14, Episode 1
2
‘Blue Bloods’: Jamie Goes Undercover With Guest Star Aaron Abrams in Season 14 Premiere
Mark Harmon as Leroy Jethro Gibbs in NCIS
3
‘NCIS: Origins’ Prequel About Young Gibbs Ordered — How Will Mark Harmon Be Involved?
Jake Johnson and Ophelia Lovibond in 'Minx' Season 2
4
‘Minx’ Canceled at Starz After 2 Seasons
Tracy Spiridakos as Hailey Upton in 'Chicago P.D.' Season 11 Episode 1
5
‘Chicago P.D.’: Upton’s Methods Are Questioned in Season 11 Premiere