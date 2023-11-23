‘Law & Order’ Season 23 Casts ‘Veep’ Star Reid Scott as New Detective

Reid Scott, best known for playing Dan Egan in the HBO political comedy series Veep, will be joining Season 23 of Law & Order in a series regular role.

As reported by Variety, Scott will be portraying a NYPD detective in the upcoming season, though further details on his character, including a name, are currently being kept under wraps.

Scott’s casting comes a week after Jeffrey Donovan, who played Detective Frank Cosgrove, was let go from the NBC drama over alleged “creative reasons.” Donovan starred in two seasons, having joined the show for Season 21 in 2022.

While best known for his role in Veep, in which he starred across the show’s seven-season run, Scott has also appeared in the likes of Curb Your Enthusiasm, The Afterparty, American Horror Stories, Black-ish, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, the latter of which he played Gordon Ford across two seasons.

He’s also appeared in many films, including Venom and its sequel, Wildflower, Slow Learners, The Veil, Home Again, Late Night, and Black and Blue. He also starred in and executive produced the pandemic-based comedy feature Who Invited Charlie?

Scott will star alongside Law & Order regulars Mehcad Brooks (Detective Jalen Shaw), Sam Waterston (D.A. Jack McCoy), Camryn Manheim (Lieutenant Kate Dixon), Hugh Dancy (ADA Nolan Price), and Odelya Halevi (ADA Samantha Maroun).

Law & Order is set to return on Thursday, January 18, 2024, at 8 pm (ET), premiering first on NBC and streaming on Peacock the next day. The show will be airing a shortened 13-episode season due to the production delays caused by the recent WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

In addition, the spin-off series Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime will also premiere on January 18, 2024, with SVU airing at 9 pm (ET) following Law & Order and Organized Crime airing at 10 pm (ET).

Law & Order, Season 23, Premiere, Thursday, January 18, 2024, 8 pm et, NBC