Does the latest exit from a Dick Wolf series offer a hint as to how that season-ending explosion might leave the team?

Heida Reed will be departing FBI: International “early” in its third season, set to premiere on February 13, according to TVLine. She debuted as Special Agent Jamie Kellett in the series premiere (which was part of a three-show crossover). According to the outlet, this is “creatively driven.”

This news comes after Season 2 ended with the entire Fly Team — Scott (Luke Kleintank), Jamie, Vo (Vinessa Vidotto), Smitty (Eva-Jane Willis), and Powell (Greg Hovanessian) inside, Raines (Carter Redwood) outside — caught up in an explosion from the first floor of the building in which their headquarters is located. (Willis joined in Season 2, replacing Christiane Paul, who plays Jaeger and did return for a guest spot.) The only one we saw in the aftermath was Raines, unconscious.

Since it’s unclear what “early” means, it’s possible that Jamie dies or is seriously injured in the explosion. Or maybe some past problems come back to haunt her. Maybe she gets a job offer she just can’t refuse. This does mean that any sort of romantic reunion for her and Scott is out; the show has moved away from their relationship, however, after introducing it in the series premiere and then eventually breaking them up. However, as Jamie is written out, it’s likely the team won’t be down a member for long, with the recent addition of Christina Wolfe as Special Agent Amanda Tate, a new series regular for Season 3.

Reed is just the latest exit from a Dick Wolf show that has been announced between the end of the 2022-2023 season and the start — late, due to the writers and actors’ strikes, both now over — of the 2023-2024 one. In the world of FBI, recurring guest star Shantel VanSanten, who plays Nina Chase, is moving from the original series to Most Wanted, which was announced months after it was reported that Alexa Davalos won’t be back as Kristin Gaines.

Over in One Chicago, Fire will be saying goodbye to both Kara Killmer (Brett) and Alberto Rosende (Gallo), while P.D. is losing Tracy Spiridakos (Upton). And Jeffrey Donovan (Cosgrove) won’t be returning to Law & Order, which has cast Reid Scott as a new detective.

FBI: International, Season 3 Premiere, Tuesday, February 13, 2024, 9/8c, CBS