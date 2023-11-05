‘Chicago Fire’: 5 Things We Need to See When Severide Returns in Season 12

Taylor Kinney in 'Chicago Fire' - Season 11
Chicago Fire will be welcoming back a member of 51 when the series (eventually) returns for its 12th season. (Production will not begin until the ongoing actors’ strike is resolved, though writers have now returned to work after securing a new deal with the studios.)

With Taylor Kinney, who took a leave of absence from the NBC drama in the middle of Season 11, returning as Lieutenant Kelly Severide, there’s quite a bit that needs to be addressed — onscreen. For example: what he’s been up to, the poor communication with his wife Lieutenant Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo), and how long he’ll be sticking around. It’s unclear right now how many episodes he’s back for, so we’ll have to wait and see for specifics on that.

And so while we await more news, we’re taking a look at what we need to see from the Season 12 episodes featuring Kinney below.

Taylor Kinney and Miranda Rae Mayo in 'Chicago Fire' - Season 11
Severide and Kidd Have a Much-Needed Talk

This isn’t the first time one of them has left Chicago to pursue a professional opportunity, with Kidd doing just that for her Girls on Fire program in Season 10. At the time, Severide expressed his concerns since Kidd’s trip didn’t have an end date. This time, Kidd was the one waiting in Chicago for answers, and at the end of the Season 11 finale, she was heading off to bring him home. But there’s now a pattern to their behavior, and that’s something we need to see the couple address onscreen — as well as what that means for their future. That will likely depend on whether or not Severide will be staying in Chicago and what that means for Kidd’s plans, but whatever happens there, those two need to have a very long discussion.

Jake Lockett, Taylor Kinney, and Joe Minoso — 'Chicago Fire'
Severide Leads Squad

Cruz (Joe Minoso) has been doing a great job filling in while Severide’s gone, but we need to see the lieutenant in charge of at least one more major call if he’s not sticking around for good (since that has yet to be said). It’s something we’ve seen since the beginning of the series and would love to have remain part of the show for as long as possible.

Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide and Tim Hopper as Van Meter in 'Chicago Fire' - 'The Man of the Moment'
Severide Uses His New Expertise

It was in the 15th episode of last season that Fire revealed how it would be explaining Kinney’s absence. OFI’s Van Meter (Tim Hopper) let Severide know about an open spot in the best arson investigation program. “It doesn’t mean he’s planning a transfer to OFI,” Van Meter assured Boden (Eamonn Walker). Rather, the expertise he brings back will benefit the entire department. So let’s see that onscreen!

Taylor Kinney in 'Chicago Fire' - Season 11
A Full Explanation of Severide's Time Away

Kidd’s not the only one he owes an explanation to; he also left behind the rest of 51. While he started out at that arson investigation program, he then went on to work an ATF investigation — and the others only found out because Cruz heard about it at the academy. What else might he have been up to that we haven’t yet heard about?

Taylor Kinney and Jesse Spencer in 'Chicago Fire' - Season 11
Severide and Casey Reunite

This will entirely depend on whether or not Jesse Spencer returns for any of Season 12 (to resolve the cliffhanger of his character, Matt Casey, proposing to Kara Killmer‘s Sylvie Brett), and if he does, if there’s any overlap with Kinney. But we can hope we see these two onscreen together again to talk about what’s been going on in their lives.

