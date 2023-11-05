‘Chicago Fire’: 5 Things We Need to See When Severide Returns in Season 12

Chicago Fire will be welcoming back a member of 51 when the series (eventually) returns for its 12th season. (Production will not begin until the ongoing actors’ strike is resolved, though writers have now returned to work after securing a new deal with the studios.)

With Taylor Kinney, who took a leave of absence from the NBC drama in the middle of Season 11, returning as Lieutenant Kelly Severide, there’s quite a bit that needs to be addressed — onscreen. For example: what he’s been up to, the poor communication with his wife Lieutenant Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo), and how long he’ll be sticking around. It’s unclear right now how many episodes he’s back for, so we’ll have to wait and see for specifics on that.

And so while we await more news, we’re taking a look at what we need to see from the Season 12 episodes featuring Kinney below.

Chicago Fire, Season 12, TBA, NBC