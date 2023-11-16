‘Chicago Fire’: Kara Killmer Leaving in Season 12 — 3 Ways Brett Could Be Written Out

One Chicago is losing another long-time cast member.

Kara Killmer will be exiting during Chicago Fire Season 12, reports Variety. The number of episodes that will feature the character she has played since Season 3, paramedic Sylvie Brett, is not yet known.

Following news breaking of her upcoming exit, Killmer shared the first photos she took or was tagged in when she arrived in Chicago on Instagram. “Going up in the Squad 1 basket was my first exposure to the CFD—some of the best firefighters in the country!” she wrote in the caption. “The view from my very first apartment was absolutely stunning and the beginning of a love affair with the gorgeous city of Chicago!” Check out the post below.

Killmer was part of one of the Season 11 finale cliffhangers: Her ex-boyfriend, Matt Casey (Jesse Spencer), visiting from Oregon, proposed to her as she prepared to adopt a baby she met during a call. It’s unclear if Spencer will be returning for any of Season 12, but with Killmer leaving the drama, that may mean there’s hope for Brettsey; the couple did, after all, break up because of the challenges of a long-distance relationship.

As we wait for more details about Killmer’s upcoming exit, we’re speculating how Fire will say goodbye to Brett below.

Brett Says Yes to Casey’s Proposal & Moves to Oregon

The happiest exit would be Brett saying yes to Casey and deciding to move to Oregon with him. He did help her as she tried to get the wheels in motion for that adoption, and his proposal included the children in both their lives: “Will you make me and three kids the luckiest family in the world and marry me?” But first, she gets things in order back in Chicago, perhaps even including picking out her replacement, especially if she’s in multiple episodes of Season 12.

Brett Leaves Chicago But Not With Casey

Brett and Casey were broken up when he proposed, and just because it seems like they’re meant to be together doesn’t mean she’ll say yes. But maybe adopting the baby will prompt Brett to leave her job at 51 — maybe for a paramedic position elsewhere, maybe for a new career path — and she’ll decide to say goodbye to Chicago but not go be with Casey.

Brett Is Killed Off

Listen, we’ll never forget how Brett became a paramedic at 51: Shay (Lauren German) died. Theirs is a dangerous job, and it’s always possible that something could go wrong on a call (again, as it has multiple times), and she just doesn’t make it home.

