‘FBI’: Did Anyone Die in That ‘International’ Explosion?

Soon after the Fly Team gained a new member on FBI: International, it may lose at least one. The CBS drama ended its second season in May with all six agents’ lives in the balance, quite the cliffhanger that needs to be resolved when the show returns on Tuesday, February 13, 2024.

The team secured a missile before it could be sold and had the arms broker in custody, ready to be transferred, as the Season 2 finale came to an end. Raines (Carter Redwood) was on watch outside HQ, and something seemed off about a van that passed him. He had the others inside HQ — Scott (Luke Kleintank), Jamie (Heida Reed), Vo (Vinessa Vidotto), Smitty (Eva-Jane Willis), and Powell (Greg Hovanessian) — check CCTV for the first level for a delivery, but that floor had been empty for months. However, the van’s driver, who turned out to be the buyer’s bodyguard, had been in there.

Raines had just reached the outside of the building, and the others inside were about to move to get out of there when a bomb went off. It took out at least the first floor of the building and left Raines (presumably) unconscious. The others’ fates were unclear. Did they manage to escape? Did anyone? Are they trapped with only minor injuries? Did someone die in the initial blast? Will someone die?

The good news: We know the canine member of the team will be okay, as Tank was at a safe distance when the bomb went off. The bad news: Someone (not counting the broker) could be dead (or soon will be). The not-so-bad news: We doubt FBI: International just killed off everyone in one go, and we have a feeling that at least Scott and Jamie are safe; he’s the team leader, and their romance is far from over.

We wish we felt as confident about the others’ fates, though we’re putting Vo and Raines as likely survivors. Raines, after all, was outside, so it’s much more likely he’s just unconscious, possibly with a bad concussion. They, along with Scott and Jamie, are the core of the team. Powell just joined, and we hate to admit it, but he would be a prime candidate to be killed off just for the impact he’d have on Scott (shared history) and Vo (new romance). Smitty is probably safe, if only because we don’t think there needs to be another new Europol liaison; she came in as Jaeger’s (Christiane Paul) replacement in Season 2.

But what do you think? Let us know in the comments below.

FBI: International, Season 3 Premiere, Tuesday, February 13, 2024, 9/8c, CBS