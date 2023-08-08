Don’t Miss a Thing! Subscribe to our FBI: Most Wanted Newsletter:

The Fugitive Task Force is losing another one of its members.

Alexa Davalos will not be returning as Kristin Gaines for FBI: Most Wanted Season 5, according to Deadline. The outlet also reports that a producer told her she wouldn’t be returning after she finished filming for Season 4 and that it was “amicable.”

We’ll have to wait until the new season premieres — a date for which is unknown, with the ongoing writers and actors strikes — to see how she’s written out (and if she returns as part of that); the Season 4 finale didn’t suggest that anyone, including Davalos, could be leaving the CBS drama.

Davalos joined FBI: Most Wanted in the Season 3 premiere, “Exposed,” and since then, we’ve gotten to know a bit about Kristin outside of work at home and her history. It’s possible that one of those could be used to explain why she leaves the task force.

Davalos is far from the first cast member to be written out of FBI: Most Wanted. Nathaniel Arcand, who played Clinton Skye, was written out in the third episode of Season 2 (with a special assignment), but his exit wasn’t announced until between seasons. Davalos joined the show just as Kellan Lutz left, with his character, Special Agent Kenny Crosby, shot (but he survived). Lutz shared that he was leaving the show after heartbreaking losses. Dylan McDermott came in as Remy Scott and took over as team leader after Julian McMahon‘s Jess LaCroix was killed in the line of duty.

Other cast additions over the years include Miguel Gomez as Special Agent Ivan Ortiz in Season 2 — he left after Season 3 — and Edwin Hodge, who joined as Ray Cannon at the beginning of Season 4. Will someone new come in to replace Davalos’ Kristin on the Fugitive Task Force, or might it just consist of Remy, Sheryll Barnes (Roxy Sternberg), Hana Gibson (Keisha Castle-Hughes), and Ray in Season 5? We’ll have to wait and see.

