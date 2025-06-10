‘Celebrity Wheel of Fortune’: Pat Sajak Takes His Last Spin as Host

Pat Sajak appeared on game show fans’ TVs for the last time on Tuesday, June 10, or did he? The finale of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune was Sajak’s last hurrah after he retired from the syndicated game show last season. However, this may not be the last time he appears on TV. The host said at the end of the episode that they will “see you next season,” leaving fans unsure of his departure.

As Pat Sajak and Vanna White walked out on stage for the last time together, Sajak joked that he already pitched another show for him to star in called Sajak Senior Secret Agent, in which he said he does all his own stunts.

For Sajak’s last spin, celebrities Renée Elise Goldsberry, Bernadette Peters, and Jesse Tyler Ferguson, tried to win money for their charities during two games in one hour.

Both Peters and Goldsberry put money in their banks early when they each solved a toss-up. Goldsberry solved the first puzzle — “I Am Not Throwing Away My Shot”— After Ferguson guessed a word wrong. She took the lead with $20,450 when she solved the second puzzle.

Ferguson got some money in his bank when he solved one of the triple toss-ups. Goldsberry and Peters solved the other two. Goldberry “sealed the deal” when solving the third puzzle. This gave her the lead and win with $45,450. Peters had $6,000. Ferguson earned $5,000.

Goldsberry chose “Phrase” for her Bouns Round puzzle. After Wheel of Fortune gave her R, S, T, L, N, and E, she chose Y, D, G, and O. Her puzzle then looked like “GOOD _ _ _ES ONLY.” She solved “Good Vibes Only” and added $75,000 to her total, giving her $120,450 for the first game.

In the second game, Peters and Ferguson both solved a toss-up. Ferguson finally solved a puzzle — “Subway Token of Appreciation” — giving him $7,000.

Peters took the lead when she solved “Anything You Can Do, I Can Do Better,” with $16,100. Goldsberry solved two of the three Triple Toss-Ups while Ferguson solved the last one, making it a tighter game.

Ferguson got the One Million Dollar Wedge when he solved “Acceptance Speech.” This also put him in the lead with $32,000. He won the game when he solved the final puzzle, giving him a total of $54,300, for this round and $59,300 in total. Peters earned $16,100 in the round and the game show gave her $30,000 for her charity. Goldsberry left with $10,000 in the first game, giving her a total of $130,450.

Ferguson chose “Thing” for the Bonus Round. Wheel of Fortune gave him R, S, T, L, N, and E. He chose K, D, P, and O to round out his puzzle. It then looked like “T_E _ _PP_ D_N_E.” He couldn’t guess “The Happy Dance” and lost out on an additional $25,00 for his charity.

Sajak thanked everyone and said, “See you next season” as the celebrities gathered around him.

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, Season 5, now streaming on Hulu