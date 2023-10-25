‘Chicago P.D.’: Tracy Spiridakos Is Leaving Show — How She Could Be Written Out

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
Tracy Spiridakos as Hailey Upton in 'Chicago P.D.'
Lori Allen/NBC

While one Chicago P.D. character’s life was hanging in the balance at the end of Season 10 (Patrick John Flueger‘s Officer Adam Ruzek was shot), it’s another we’ll definitely be saying goodbye to when the NBC procedural returns.

Season 11 will be the last for Tracy Spiridakos, who debuted in the series as Detective Hailey Upton in Season 4, according to Variety. It’s not yet known when exactly her final episode will be. Could we see her until the finale, especially given it will be a shorter season? (While the writers’ strike is over, the actors’ one is still ongoing, so episode orders for shows that usually would have premiered in the fall, like One Chicago, have yet to be revealed.)

Spiridakos’ Upton is the one who connects Dick Wolf‘s FBI shows to One Chicago (and therefore the Law & Orders), since she crossed over to the original in 2020.

Could Spiridakos’ exit mean there might be hope for fans of Upstead, since things have been rocky for the couple since Jesse Lee Soffer left in Season 10 and his character, Detective Jay Halstead, went to Bolivia to run a squad tracking down the worst cartels. Upton then found out that he asked for his time in Bolivia to be extended — without talking to her about it first.

9 Burning Questions for One Chicago Next Season
Related

9 Burning Questions for One Chicago Next Season

With Spiridakos leaving, we of course have to wonder if Soffer, who told TV Insider in March “never say never” about appearing onscreen again (after directing an episode), could return as part of however Upton is written out.

Speaking of that, below, we take a look at six possible ways Chicago P.D. could say goodbye to Hailey in Season 11.

Chicago P.D., Season 11, TBA, NBC

Jesse Lee Soffer as Jay Halstead, Tracy Spiridakos as Hailey in 'Chicago P.D.' - Season 8
Lori Allen/NBC

Upton Goes to Join Halstead

We did see Upton take off her wedding ring in Episode 20 of Season 10 after she and Halstead had problems connecting, but that doesn’t mean there’s no hope for the couple. Maybe Upton decides to follow in his footsteps and look to help people elsewhere outside the CPD and do so by his side. (It doesn’t even have to be in Bolivia, since anything could happen by the time of Spiridakos’ last episode.) Soffer wouldn’t necessarily have to appear if scheduling doesn’t work out or for any other reason, but it would leave fans with hope for the couple.

Jesse Lee Soffer and Tracy Spiridakos in 'Chicago P.D.' - Season 7 - 'Intimate Violence'
Matt Dinerstein/NBC

Halstead Returns, and He and Upton Leave Chicago

What if Halstead returns to Chicago but knows he can’t stay there or return to work at the CPD? (Maybe there’s a reason why Upton doesn’t want to stay as well.) Perhaps he and Upton have job opportunities elsewhere (she has had a job offer from the FBI in the past) — or something takes them out of the city.

Tracy Spiridakos as Hailey Upton in 'Chicago P.D.' - Season 10 - 'The Bleed Valve'
Lori Allen/NBC

Upton Is Fired from the CPD

It’s not uncommon for Intelligence to play by its own rules, and we’ve seen Upton with Voight-like behavior in the past. What if something happens on a case and the sergeant (Jason Beghe) can’t protect her?

Tracy Spiridakos as Hailey Upton in 'Chicago P.D.' - Season 10 - 'You Only Die Twice'
Lori Allen/NBC

Upton Leaves the CPD

Upton has been with the CPD for some time now, and it’s possible she could decide that it’s time to move on — regardless of what’s going on with her relationship with Jay. It could be connected to her last case (or one of them) with Intelligence. It could be that she realizes she doesn’t want to end up like Voight. It could be something else entirely.

Tracy Spiridakos as Hailey Upton in 'Chicago P.D.' - Season 10 - 'Deadlocked'
Lori Allen/NBC

Upton Takes a Long-Term Undercover Assignment

Maybe what Hailey realizes is she needs time away from who she is right now, given what’s going on in her personal life and what’s happened on the job in recent years. What if she’s offered an undercover op — one that would take months, and she’d decide not to return to Intelligence after — at just the right (or wrong, depending on how you look at it), time?

Tracy Spiridakos as Hailey Upton in 'Chicago P.D.' - Season 10 - 'Fight'
Lori Allen/NBC

Upton Is Killed Off

Let’s face it: This is a dangerous line of work. Intelligence has lost members over the years, and anything can happen on the job. Hailey has gotten out of some pretty tricky situations in recent years, but what if her luck runs out?

Chicago P.D.

One Chicago

Tracy Spiridakos

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Richard Moll on 'Martin'
1
Richard Moll Dies: ‘Night Court’ Star Was 80
Suzanne Somers at SiriusXM
2
Suzanne Somers’ Official Cause of Death Revealed
Gerry Turner and the FInal 3 on Golden Bachelor
3
‘Golden Bachelor’ Shock Elimination, Gerry’s Final 3 & Who Will Be ‘Golden Bachelorette’
Damian Lewis, Condola Rashad, and Paul Giamatti — 'Billions'
4
‘Billions’ Director Talks Series Finale Scheme & Gives Update on Spinoffs
Todd Chrisley on Chrisley Knows Best
5
Todd Chrisley Was Given Wrong Medication in Prison, Claims Lawyer