While one Chicago P.D. character’s life was hanging in the balance at the end of Season 10 (Patrick John Flueger‘s Officer Adam Ruzek was shot), it’s another we’ll definitely be saying goodbye to when the NBC procedural returns.

Season 11 will be the last for Tracy Spiridakos, who debuted in the series as Detective Hailey Upton in Season 4, according to Variety. It’s not yet known when exactly her final episode will be. Could we see her until the finale, especially given it will be a shorter season? (While the writers’ strike is over, the actors’ one is still ongoing, so episode orders for shows that usually would have premiered in the fall, like One Chicago, have yet to be revealed.)

Spiridakos’ Upton is the one who connects Dick Wolf‘s FBI shows to One Chicago (and therefore the Law & Orders), since she crossed over to the original in 2020.

Could Spiridakos’ exit mean there might be hope for fans of Upstead, since things have been rocky for the couple since Jesse Lee Soffer left in Season 10 and his character, Detective Jay Halstead, went to Bolivia to run a squad tracking down the worst cartels. Upton then found out that he asked for his time in Bolivia to be extended — without talking to her about it first.

With Spiridakos leaving, we of course have to wonder if Soffer, who told TV Insider in March “never say never” about appearing onscreen again (after directing an episode), could return as part of however Upton is written out.

Speaking of that, below, we take a look at six possible ways Chicago P.D. could say goodbye to Hailey in Season 11.

Chicago P.D., Season 11, TBA, NBC