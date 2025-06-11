Roseanne Barr has claimed she turned down a guest star role on The Conners, saying that show bosses wanted her to appear as a “ghost.”

The comedian made the claim in her new documentary, Roseanne is America, which is available to purchase on demand. She said that after ABC canceled the Roseanne revival in 2018 and transformed it into the spinoff series The Conners, she was called up to come back.

“They called me and asked me if I would like to come back as a guest star,” Barr claimed, per People. “You’re coming back as a ghost.”

The actress expressed shock at the request, adding, “You’re asking me to come back to the show that you f****** stole from me and killed my ass, and now you want me to show up because you got s**t f****** ratings and play a ghost?”

Barr ultimately rejected the offer, saying, “I’m gonna be bowling that f****** week.”

The Conners premiered on October 16, 2018, as a continuation of the hit series Roseanne. This came after the Roseanne revival was canceled after one season due to controversial comments Barr made on X (then Twitter). Instead, the show spun off into The Conners, where Barr’s titular character was killed off in an accidental opioid overdose.

Speaking of the cancelation and subsequent spinoff, Barr stated, “Within three weeks, they revived the show as The Conners, and of course, they killed off my character Roseanne in an opioid overdose. Which was staggering because Glenn Quinn, who played Becky’s husband, actually died of an opioid overdose.”

The Conners wrapped up its seven-season run back in April with an emotional series finale that paid tribute to Barr’s character. The series finale saw the show’s main characters visiting Roseanne’s grave and John Goodman’s patriarch, Dan Conner, reflecting on his relationship with his late wife.

Roseanne is America, directed by Joel Gilbert, documents Barr’s early years, her career in comedy and television, her personal struggles, and public controversies. The doc also details her reunion with her daughter, who she placed for adoption as an infant.