Todd & Julie Chrisley’s Lawyer Issues Warning Over Trump Pardons

In May, President Donald Trump pardoned Todd and Julie Chrisley from their combined 19-year federal prison sentence for bank and tax fraud, and, in doing so, set off a chain reaction for the couple’s attorney.

Jay Surgent, one of the lawyers who represented the reality stars, spoke with The New York Post about the pardon and how it has led to him being inundated with calls and emails from other families seeking the same for their incarcerated loved ones. But he also issued a warning that non-celebrities should not expect the same reaction from Trump.

“My business has been great,” Surgent told the outlet. “I’m looking at eight major cases that came in from across the United States by the sheer fact that my name was mentioned many times with the Chrisleys.”

The New Jersey-based attorney said the calls had been non-stop, joking, “I cannot believe what my phone looked like after [Todd & Julie] got out… I think I’ve got to get a new cell phone. This is ridiculous.”

“I could be on the phone two o’clock in the morning making phone calls for people that have literally sent me out packets saying, ‘This is my uncle’s federal case, they’re away, and please do this,'” he explained, adding that he receives “three to five hundred emails a day.”

Todd and Julie were released from prison on Wednesday, May 28, after being pardoned by President Trump. The Chrisley Knows Best stars had previously been convicted of bank and tax fraud, with Todd sentenced to 12 years at FPC Pensacola and Julie given a seven-year sentence at FMC Lexington.

Surgent represented the couple through their trials and appeals but told the Post, “I really believe that I turned, believe it or not, more into a publicist as opposed to an attorney,” adding that he had no issue with that.

However, while things might have ended on a happy note for the Chrisleys, Surgent warned that Trump isn’t likely to hand out pardons for those without the public profile of reality television stars.

“Most of the stuff is people that are unknown,” Surgent said of the cases he’s been given, noting that Trump isn’t likely to provide pardons to gang leaders, violent criminals, and drug dealers.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, May 30, Todd promised he would continue to fight for justice for his former inmates.

“I have met some wonderful men. I have listened to some horrific stories about things that have gone on in our system,” Todd stated. “I will continue to fight for all of the guys that I dealt with and that I was blessed to be with at FPC Pensacola. I will continue to expose the injustices that go on there and throughout the Bureau of Prisons (BOP).”