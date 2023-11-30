‘Chicago Fire’: Alberto Rosende Leaving in Season 12 — Find Out When

Join the 51 Family For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Chicago Fire Newsletter:

There’s another shakeup coming for 51 in Chicago Fire Season 12.

Alberto Rosende will be leaving the NBC drama, with his last episode as firefighter Blake Gallo coming in the January 17 premiere, according to Deadline. Rosende’s Gallo was introduced in Season 8 as a candidate who seemed to take too many risks, and slowly, he’s revealed more about his tragic past (he lost his family in a fire when he was a kid) and has settled in as a staple at the firehouse.

Gallo’s exit means yet another change coming for Truck 81. The series began with Casey (Jesse Spencer) in charge, and after he left, that was up in the air until Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) took over. Also on Truck are Mouch (Christian Stolte) and Carver (Jake Lockett).

Last season did not end with a possible exit strategy for Gallo, though it did for Mouch: He was injured on the job and was last seen in the hospital bleeding quite significantly. It’s hard to imagine a complete shakeup on Truck — Lockett is not a series regular — but we’ll have to see if it’s possible that Kidd has to find two replacements in Season 12. We’ll also have to see what this means for how Gallo and paramedic Violet (Hanako Greensmith), who have had an on-again, off-again relationship in the past, leave things. And there’s always the possibility that Fire kills off Gallo, considering these characters are in a dangerous line of work. (In fact, in Season 11, it did look like that could happen, only for another character to die.)

News of Rosende’s exit comes two weeks after it was announced that Fire will be saying goodbye to Kara Killmer, who has played paramedic Sylvie Brett since the third season, at some point in 2024; it’s unknown right now how many episodes of Season 12 she’ll appear in. Taylor Kinney, who took a leave of absence in Season 11, will be back as Severide, but his episode count, too, is unclear.

We’ll have to tune in to see how 51 handles these changes. Let’s just hope none of them are tragic.

Chicago Fire, Season 12 Premiere, Wednesday, January 17, 2024, 9/8c, NBC