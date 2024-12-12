‘Blue Bloods’ Exclusive: Tom Selleck & Cast Laugh It up in Final Season Blooper Reel (VIDEO)

After 14 successful seasons on-air, Blue Bloods will come to an end on Friday, December 13 on CBS. Fans will be then able to watch the series on repeat with the Blue Bloods: The Final Season and complete series DVD sets, available for purchase on Tuesday, December 17. The set includes a blooper reel for the final season, which TV Insider is exclusively debuting in the video above.

The Blue Bloods: The Final Season set is a five-disc collection including every thrilling episode of the final season plus special features. The set includes all 18 episodes of the two-part final season, along with over 70 minutes of special features, including never-before-seen deleted scenes, the gag reel, and more.

The Blue Bloods: The Complete Series set will also be available on DVD on December 17. The 77-disc DVD collection features all 14 seasons, 293 exhilarating episodes, and over 20 hours of special features that include the deleted scenes, featurettes called “The Story of the Reagans” and “May the Road Rise up to See You,” and another blooper reel.

In the video above, Tom Selleck makes a funny moment out of a serious scene with Len Cariou, Donnie Wahlberg, and Marisa Ramirez cracking up after a door is accidentally shut in Ramirez’s face, and fans get a look at the hilarity between Will Estes and Vanessa Ray as well as Estes and Will Hochman. Bridget Moynahan also can’t control her laughter while filming an outdoor scene.

The 14th and final season has been bringing the Reagan family’s story to a powerful conclusion. Frank Reagan (Selleck) has been embroiled in an explosive conflict with the powerful mayor of New York City. Danny (Wahlberg) faces his toughest battle yet against an elusive gang member, Erin (Moynahan) deals with questions about her future after pulling out of the race for D.A., and Jamie’s (Estes) simmering tension with his long-lost nephew reaches a boiling point.

All of these beloved stars will be seen in the Blue Bloods series finale, which is set to be an emotional ride with the family attending a funeral and having their last onscreen Reagan family dinner. Enjoy the gag reel as part of the Blue Bloods farewell.

Blue Bloods, Series Finale, Friday, December 13, 10/9c, CBS