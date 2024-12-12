Find the Forresters For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The Bold and the Beautiful Newsletter:

A bitter showdown between The Bold and the Beautiful’s Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) on the December 13 episode leaves the future of their relationship in jeopardy.

In the aftermath of Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and Carter Walton’s (Lawrence Saint-Victor) corporate coup — swindling the Forresters out of their eponymous company as payback for their planned cancellation of Hope’s clothing line, Hope for the Future — Ridge is less than thrilled with the two. “To have somebody take advantage of you for your own personal gain is a tough thing to get past,” begins Thorsten Kaye. “Ridge feels the only reason Carter would ever do this is because Hope is sniffing around. She messed up [Ridge’s son] Thomas, and then she went after Carter. Hope’s line was failing, and it was being canceled, so she had to get someone in there to fix it. If the line were making money, it never would have been canceled because it is a business.”

Though Brooke initially showed allegiance to her husband by chiding Carter and Hope for their underhanded tactics, things took a turn when Ridge has some choice words to describe Hope that are hard to come back from. “I tried to play it where it comes out of the frustration of the moment, but it’s still not a nice thing to say about someone’s kid,” concedes Kaye.

However, there are other issues between the two at play, Kaye points out. “I don’t think that’s the thing that puts Brooke over the edge,” he observes. “I think the thing that puts her over is Ridge sniffing around [ex-wife] Taylor [Rebecca Budig] again. Brooke’s role was written very well in this — she stood by her man even after he insulted her daughter, and then she stood by her man until she couldn’t, and I do think that Taylor has a lot to do with that.”

Though Taylor Hayes, now played by Rebecca Budig, is proving once again to be a thorn in “Bridge’s” side, can Ridge really go back to her again? “As an actor, you always have to think that that there’s a chance,” explains Kaye. “You can’t play 10 weeks from now. In this moment in time, I think that’s a real possibility. I think those two are good together, and it’s nice to have someone that doesn’t want anything other than Ridge being happy with her.”

Kaye and Budig’s real-life connection dates back to All My Children, where he played Zach Slater and she was Greenlee Smythe. “I’ve known Rebecca for a long time, but we’ve never really worked together,” he relays. “On All My Children, we would have a few scenes together but not really a lot of stuff because there were so many storylines going on on that show. So working with her is great; she’s prepared and she brings something very grounded and honest to this role.”

But even if Ridge does grow closer to Taylor again, that doesn’t mean it’s really over for Brooke and Ridge. “I think these two love each other but at this point, maybe it’s not really the issue here,” offers Kaye. “Something happens where he feels he’s betrayed by the woman that he loves and feels that he never knew her at all. And there’s this other woman who is always honest with him, who doesn’t have kids with his brother and his dad, and maybe she was always the right choice.”

Regardless of where the story goes, Kaye, who will mark 11 years as Ridge on December 13, is looking forward to whatever is ahead. “It’s a fun job,” he enthuses. “We laugh a lot. I don’t like saying that something is like a family because I have one already, but we do take care of each other. I always have to throw something out to John McCook [Eric Forrester] because he really sets the tone out there. He’s the big Papa Bear that everyone turns to, and he seems to always be in a good mood after 37 years on that show. He still loves it, and his enthusiasm rubs off on other people.”

