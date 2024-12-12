‘Wheel of Fortune’ Shocker as Player Cruelly Misses $40,000 Win Despite Solving Puzzle

Spin That Wheel For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Wheel of Fortune Newsletter:

Wheel of Fortune fans were in for a capital-H hellish bonus round loss on Wednesday, December 10’s episode as a contestant correctly solved her tricky puzzle — the only thing separating her from $40,000 was a mere one second, as she said the right answer the moment after the timer had run out. The miss was so razor-thin that fans had to spin back the tape to realize producers hadn’t made a mistake.

The cruelly close call involved Brittany, who won the Disney Week special with an impressive $30,921. She proceeded to the final puzzle with the support of her husband, sister, and Donald Duck. She was presented with a three-word puzzle under her chosen category, “What Are You Doing?” Opting for a “CHGO” as her additional letters, the iconic Vanna White added three more letters, and the puzzle read, “_P_ _ T _ NG’ ‘_ _’ ‘SO_T_ _ RE’. Host Ryan Seacrest didn’t mince words about Brittany’s odds, “A lot of ground to cover.”

The 10-second timer began, and Brittany used the first half to size up the puzzle instead of solving it. She then said, “Uplifting My…” Right when the timer ended, she yelled, “Software!” Then, it instantaneously came to her, “Updating My Software,” she exclaimed after the buzzer, so close to getting it in time that the letters hadn’t even filled in.

The puzzle filled in as “Updating My Software,” as she had said, and Brittany threw up her hands in dismay. Seacrest said, “Well, that’s it, yes.” “Oh!” she yelled as the audience moaned in empathy. Seacrest made clear, “You got ‘Software’ after the clock. “You almost got there, needed a little more time.” The host unveiled his golden envelope, revealing the one second cost Brittany $40,000 and she rolled back her eyes in disappointment, leaving with her previously accrued and still sizable haul.

The game show shared the torturous timer miss on YouTube, captioning the clip, “We all felt it when Brittany guessed that answer as we heard the buzzer go off.” Goading fans, the show’s social media tacked a “Was She Too Late!?” onto the featured image. Fans took to the comments section in shambles, some claiming she should have been given the prize.

“She guessed Updating my software while we heard the buzzer go off!” one fan claimed.

“Guys actually after double checking she said ‘Uplifting My Software’ despite it seems she got it correct,” wrote another. They explained, “She said ‘Updating My Software after the buzzer.’ And the rule you have to start the answer on or before the buzzer. They would have given it even if interrupted mid answer if it was correct. She was wrong. Correct call. If she said Updating Software and get interrupted by the buzzer then it would be a win.”

Others chimed in on the misery of it all, a third writing, “That hurts.”

“I hate she was late with it but even after the buzzer, it was a excellent solve,” wrote a fourth.

“It was razor-thin, but ultimately not enough to secure a victory,” wrote a fifth. Heartbreaking loss.”

“She said ‘Uplifting’ instead of ‘Updating My Software’ after the buzzer went off,” wrote a sixth. “The O and G were good picks but happy to see her winning 30k. I am a tech geek myself and this one was easy.”

One more wrote, “She had it but the buzzer beat her. Should have said it fast enough. Ah, it happens. At least she is going home with $30,921 in cash & prizes & that’s all that matters & a lucky viewer at home will get what she got too as she is a Secret Santa.”