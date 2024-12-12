‘The View’: Alyssa Farah-Griffin Says Kimberly Guilfoyle Is ‘Winning’ in Her Split From Donald Trump Jr. (VIDEO)

In what was a particularly upbeat episode of The View, the subject that sent the cohosts into a real giggle fit was this: Kimberly Guilfoyle’s nomination to become the U.S. ambassador to Greece — and not for the reason you might suspect!

On Thursday’s (December 12) eventful episode, the first “Hot Topic” of the day was the nomination, which coincides with photos of the PEOTUS’s eldest son, who is (or was) engaged to the former Fox News personality, out and about with another woman.

“Newly published photographs of Don Jr. holding hands with socialite Bettina Anderson have sparked rumors that this is why Guilfoyle is being sent overseas,” Whoopi Goldberg noted. “And rumor has it that it might have been at the suggestion of the new one.”

“What I wouldn’t have done to have my parents send an ex overseas while I survived the breakup,” Sara Haines said in response.

“I just want to give credit to my girl Kimberly Guilfoyle,” Alyssa Farah Griffin added. “This is winning a breakup. I’m sorry. Yeah, I’m out here maybe playing checkers on a good day, and she is playing chess. She gets to live in Athens in a residence paid for by the [U.S.] government, the ambassador. So she is just living luxury. She’s probably, for months, been picking out her outfits, planning her new Greek boyfriends, while carrying on in public. This is great. This is how you win a breakup.”

Sunny Hostin then chimed in with her own form of flattery for Guilfoyle’s fate, saying, “I agree. She is a winner. She is winning. She doesn’t have to deal with Don Jr. anymore. Maybe she does. Maybe they’re polyamorous. Who knows? All I know is she is going to be Greece, and she’s going to be enjoying the sun, and I’m not mad at her.”

“Question is Greece far enough?” Joy Behar joked. “Don’t they need an ambassador in the South Pole or something?” 

“I believe in manifesting, and Kimberly Guilfoyle manifested this. I believe we have a clip,” Griffin said before introducing the infamous 2020 RNC moment when Guilfoyle screamed, “The best is yet to come!” 

“Aristotle and Plato, now Guilfoyle,” Behar said snidely. 

“I wish it was always that easy to get rid of an ex,” Goldberg said to earn the last laugh.

