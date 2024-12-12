‘The View’: Joy Behar Roasts Sunny Hostin for Drunken Reaction to Whoopi Goldberg’s ‘Annie’

Don’t Miss Any Co-host Chaos For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The View Newsletter:

The View cohosts had some important business to take care of before they dug into any “Hot Topics” on Thursday’s (December 12) show: They had to give their main gal Whoopi Goldberg some major praise for her performance in Annie, which opened on Broadway the night before.

Joy Behar revealed that she and Sunny Hostin attended the first showing together and were mesmerized by her work.

“I have to give it to you, she was great. Great. She sings, she dances, wonderful really. I felt like a mother to her. It was like my daughter was doing it… I just thought you were wonderful. And to see your legs! I never saw her legs. How many years were we working together? Seventeen? Okay, I never saw those legs!” Behar said first.

“Joy and I could not stop staring at each other and [saying] how good you are,” Hostin agreed.

“The girl has a resume,” Behar noted, earning thunderous applause from the crowd.

“Whoopi has a real gift. There’s a reason why she’s an EGOT, right? And there is a thing that I see, a glow around the truly gifted, the blessed, the anointed in a certain thing, and that’s what I saw,” Hostin added.

Behar then jumped on the opportunity to shade Hostin a bit for her excessive praise, saying, “This one had a glass of wine during the show. Just one. The whole time she’s talking to me, ‘She has a gift. She has a gift.'”

“Joy did tell me to shut up, but I was just like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is a blessing,” Hostin responded.

For her part, Goldberg was grateful for the flood of compliments and took the opportunity to remind viewers of the show that she is “an actor first,” adding that while she loves being on the talk show — noting, “I was lucky enough to get this gig when I needed it” — her true craft is theatrical performance on stage and the screen. “The older I’m getting, the more I think I want to sort of get back to that.”

“It’s a gift,” Behar joked — the last of several times she’d re-used that refrain.

“What’s in her mug people?” Sara Haines said in jest.

“I’m gonna throw that gift out the window,” Behar said.

The View, Weekdays, 11 a.m. ET, ABC