What’s Coming and Going From Hulu in March 2018

Sydney Lucas as Jeannie McCullough, Pierce Brosnan as Eli McCullough

Binging is getting a whole lot better for Hulu subscribers this March, with plenty of additions to the streaming network.

Among the many highlights on Hulu’s lineup are original series, documentaries, and newly-available network hits. Starting March 7, check out the first season debut of Hulu original series Hard Sun, starring Jim Sturgess and Agyness Deyn.

Travel back to 2005, when the new documentary installment March of the Penguins 2: The Next Step is added on March 23. Also, on March 15, subscribers can view the first season of AMC’s Pierce Brosnan-starring The Son.

For awards show fans, Hulu is the spot to catch the 90th Oscars when it is added on March 3. Viewers can also watch the premiere of the Roseanne revival when it’s added March 28.

All of these titles and more are headed your way this spring, so for the full lineup, check out the list below!

Available March 1

Ask This Old House: Complete Seasons 11 -12

This Old House: Complete Seasons 30 & 38 (PBS)

Veni Vidi Vici:Complete Season 1 (Viaplay)

1984 (1985)

A Feast at Midnight (1997)

A Guy Thing (2003)

A Mermaid’s Tale (2016)

A Stork’s Journey (2017)

A View to Kill (1985)

All the Wild Horses (2017)

Antitrust (2001)

Bad Influence (1990)

Bad News Bears (2005)

Billy the Kid (2013)

Body of Evidence (1993)

Boots on the Ground (2017)

Boulevard (2014)

Branded (2010)

Breakdown (1997)

Captivity (2007)

Carriers (2009)

Chaplin (1992)

Chicago (2002)

Criminal Law (1989)

Die Another Day (2002)

Dirty Dancing (1987)

Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights (2004)

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988)

Dream House Nightmare (2017)

Earth Girls are Easy (1988)

F/X (1986)

F/X 2 (1991)

Fatal Instinct (1993)

Finder’s Fee (2003)

Fire with Fire (2012)

Fluke (1995)

For Your Eyes Only (1981)

Forces of Nature (1999)

Goldeneye (1995)

Gordy (1995)

Hackers (1995)

Hanoi Hilton (1987)

Happythankyoumoreplease (2010)

Hart’s War (2002)

Hesher (2010)

High School (2010)

Home of the Brave (2006)

I’m Gonna Git You Sucka (1988)

I’m So Excited! (2013)

Ill Manors (2012)

Imagine That (2009)

Jack Goes Boating (2010)

Jeff Who Lives at Home (2012)

Jennifer 8 (1992)

Kingpin (1996)

Leonard Cohen: I’m Your Man (2005)

License to Kill (1989)

Love Crimes (1992)

Moonraker (1979)

Mr. Majesty (1974)

National Lampoon’s Dirty Movie (2011)

National Lampoon’s Dorm Daze 2: College @ Sea (2006)

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)

Pudsey the Dog: The Movie (2014)

Regarding Henry (1991)

Southie (1998)

Sprung (1997)

Stuart Little (1999)

Stuart Little 2 (2002)

Tales of the Grim Sleeper (2014)

The Accused (1988)

The Devil Inside (2012)

The Doors (1991)

The Glass Shield (1994)

The Living Daylights (1987)

The Million Dollar Hotel (2001)

The Music Never Stopped (2011)

The Secret of N.I.M.H. (1982)

The Square (2017)

The World is Not Enough (1999)

Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)

Twenty Twenty Four (2017)

We Blew It (2017)

Where the Skin Lies (2017)

Who Killed Nancy? (2008)

XXX (2002)

XXX: State of the Union (2005)

Young Adult (2011)

Available March 2

Showtime at the Apollo: Season 1 Premiere (FOX)

Available March 3

MasterChef Junior: Season 6 Premiere (FOX)

Available March 4

K.C. Undercover: Complete Season 3 (Disney XD)

Traitor (2008)

Available March 5

Amazing World of Gumball: Complete Season 5 (Cartoon Network)

The 90th Oscars®: Special (ABC)

The 90th Oscars®: Live From the Red Carpet: Special (ABC)

The Real Housewives of New York City: Complete Season 9 (Bravo)

Everything Beautiful is Far Away (2017)

The New Radical (2017)

Available March 6

Crash (2005)

Fantasia 2000 (2000)

Available March 7

Hard Sun: Complete Season 1 Premiere (Hulu Original)

Living Soul (2016)

Available March 8

Aftermath (2017)

Knock Knock (2015)

Available March 9

Champions: Series Premiere (NBC)

Power Rangers (2017)

Available March 10

Angie Tribeca: Complete Season 3 (TBS)

Available March 12

American Idol: Series Premiere (ABC)

American Ninja Warrior: Season 9 Premiere (NBC)

Deception: Series Premiere (ABC)

Timeless: Season 2 Premiere (NBC)

Force Majeure (2014)

Wolf Warrior 2 (2017)

Available March 13

Food Wars!: Complete Season 2 Dubs (Sentai Filmworks)

Bitter Harvest (2017)

Available March 14

For the People: Series Premiere (ABC)

Rise: Series Premiere (NBC)

Tommy’s Honour (2017)

Available March 15

The Bridge: Complete Season 4 (ZDF Enterprises)

The Son: Complete Season 1 (AMC)

4 Lovers (2012)

Blade of the Immortal (2017)

Four Rooms (1995)

Hello I Must Be Going (2012)

LOL (2012)

October Country (2009)

River of Grass (1994)

The Englishman Who Went Up A Hill But Came Down A Mountain (1995)

The Fog (2005)

The Forgotten (2004)

The Kill Team (2013)

Available March 16

John Q (2002)

Available March 18

Almost Friends (2017)

Available March 19

Genius Jr.: Series Premiere (NBC)

Little Big Shots: Season 3 Premiere (NBC)

Life Itself (2014)

Love and Saucers (2017)

Available March 23

Station 19: Series Premiere (ABC)

March of the Penguins 2: The Next Step (2017) (Hulu Original Documentary)

Available March 24

Who Framed Roger Rabbit (1988)

Available March 27

The Little Hours (2017)

Available March 28

Splitting Up Together: Series Premiere (ABC)

Available March 30

Alex, Inc: Series Premiere (ABC)

Shadowhunters: Season 3 Premiere (Freeform)

Siren: Series Premiere (Freeform)

Available March 31

Closing Gambit (2018)

EuroTrump (2017)

The Ghoul (2016)

Habit (2017)

Project Eden (2017)

**Here’s what is leaving Hulu in March:

March 31

A Fish Called Wanda (1988)

Blazing Saddles (1974)

Dirty Dancing (1987)

Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights (2004)

Gang Related (1997)

Hannah Montana & Miley Cyrus: Best of Both Worlds (2008)

Michael (1996)

Nine Queens (2000)

Swimming with Sharks (1995)

The Conspirator (2010)

The Hurt Locker (2008)

The Spirit (2008)