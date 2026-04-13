Fox Fall 2026 TV: Everything You Need to Know

Fox’s Animation Domination track will continue into the fall, as the network has given multi-season orders to many of the biggest titles in the Sunday night block. Plus, Fox is gaining traction on the scripted series front with early renewals for some of its newcomers.

There are still some favorites on the bubble, though. Here’s what we know about Fox’s fall 2026-2027 season plans so far.

Renewed Fox Shows

Fox has given next-season orders to several of its scripted shows, including American Dad! for Seasons 23 through 25, Animal Control Season 5, Best Medicine Season 2, Bob’s Burgers for Seasons 17 through 19, Doc Season 3, Family Guy for Seasons 25 through 27, Grimsburg for Season 3, Krapopolis for Seasons 4 through 5, Memory of a Killer Season 2, The Simpsons for Seasons 38 through 40, and Universal Basic Guys for Season 3.

On the unscripted front, renewals have been given to Crime Scene Kitchen Season 4, Kitchen Nightmares Season 10, Lego Masters Season 6, MasterChef Season 16, Next Level Chef Season 6. Plus, the game shows that have been renewed are Beat Shazam Season 8, Don’t Forget the Lyrics! Season 5, and The Floor for Seasons 6 and 7.

Canceled Fox Shows

Fox canceled the animated series The Great North.

Pending Fox Shows

Still to be determined is the fate of Murder in a Small Town, which concluded its second season in December, as well as The 1% Club (Season 3 premiering April 13), 99 to Beat, America’s Most Wanted, Bear Grylls Is Running Wild, Celebrity Weakest Link, Extracted (Season 2 ongoing), Farmer Wants a Wife (Season 4 premiering on April 21), Going Dutch, Fear Factor: House of Fear, Gordon Ramsay‘s Secret Service, Hell’s Kitchen, Lego Masters Jr., The Masked Singer, Next Level Baker, The Snake, Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, The Quiz Show With Balls (Season 3 to premiere on April 13), and TMZ Investigates.

New Fox Shows

Baywatch: The reboot of the ’90s lifeguard drama stars Stephen Amell, Shay Mitchell, Noah Beck, Jessica Belkin, Hassie Harrison, Thaddeus LaGrone, Brooks Nader, David Chokachi, reprising his role, Ashley Moore, Kylar Miranda, Luke Eisner, Nadia Gray, Livvy Dunne, and Charlie McElveen.

The Interrogator: The network gave a straight-to-series order for the spy drama with Stephen Fry as star, writer, and executive producer.

Also, a new Family Guy spinoff is on the way called Stewie. However, it will not arrive on the network until next year, for the 2027-2028 season.

Special Fox 2026 Programming

Stay tuned for updates on Fox’s sports, events, and other special coverage plans.

Fox Fall 2026 Premiere Dates

Fox hasn’t yet revealed its premiere schedule, but bookmark this page for updates.

Fox Fall 2026 Schedule

Check back for updates on Fox’s schedule.

Fox Fall 2026 News

‘Best Medicine’ Boss Shares Season 2 Details After Finale Cliffhangers

‘Memory of a Killer’ Boss Reveals Early Season 2 Details After Shocking Finale

‘Baywatch’ Reboot Cast Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photos From Set

‘The 1% Club’ Scores Season 3 Renewal, Sets Premiere Date — Everything We Know So Far

‘Doc’ Adds Blair Underwood for Season 3

‘9-1-1’ Renewed for Season 10

‘Best Medicine’ Renewed for Season 2

‘Animal Control’ Returning for Season 5: All the Details

Is ‘Murder in a Small Town’ Coming Back for Season 3? Here’s What We Know So Far

What’s Going on With ‘Bob’s Burgers’ Season 16 — and When Will It Be Back?