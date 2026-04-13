What To Know Nancy Guthrie has been missing for more than two months after disappearing from her home on January 31.

A private investigator revealed what will likely happen when Nancy or her body are finally found.

The investigator also weighed in on why there is no public footage of Nancy being abducted.

As the search for Nancy Guthrie continues, a private investigator is answering questions about what will happen when she or her body are found.

Lisa J. Ribacoff-Mooney, who works for Interpoint Investigative Services, Ltd., explained to the Irish Star that if “it is determined that” Nancy is deceased, “it would be necessary to go through the proper channels to confirm her identification and then notify the family first.”

She noted the “high profile” nature of this case and added, “I’m sure that [the family] would prefer to prepare a statement and or a press conference prior to any release to the media so they can get ahead of anything. From what my understanding is, once the family notification is made, it is up to them if it can get released to the media.”

Throughout the investigation into Nancy’s disappearance so far, Savannah Guthrie and her family have been keeping the public updated through social media and statements made by the Pima County Sheriffs Department. Nancy was reported missing on February 1 after last being seen the night before.

Meanwhile, Lisa also weighed in about why there has been no public footage of Nancy being taken from her home on any nearby security cameras. She pointed out that officials could be keeping this from the public, but also offered up another possibility.

“There could be no footage due to possible Internet and or Wi-Fi deliberate disturbances to certain networks in the area, which would prevent audio and video recording from occurring,” she explained. “It would require a specialized skill set of one of the perpetrators, or if there’s only one perpetrator, their personal skill set in something like this.”

Lisa added, “If the cameras on her property were damaged and didn’t have video recording capabilities, but had audio, if she’s not making any noise, then it wouldn’t have been picked up and could’ve easily been voluntarily or involuntarily removed from the home.”

Nancy had a doorbell camera, but it was disconnected by her apparent kidnapper.