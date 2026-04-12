‘The Audacity’ Cast Asks Real-Life Tech Moguls to ‘Calm Down’ (VIDEO)

Kelli Boyle
Comments

What To Know

  • AMC’s new drama The Audacity satirizes Silicon Valley’s tech moguls, exploring their ethical lapses, egos, and detachment from humanity through dark dramedy.
  • The show, created by Succession‘s Jonathan Glatzer and set against the backdrop of AI and social media, the series raises deeper questions about human nature, connection, and the commodification of our core behaviors.
  • Billy Magnussen, Sarah Goldberg, Simon Helberg, and more stars talk critiquing AI and more.

The sheer audacity of these tech moguls. AMC’s new Silicon Valley drama debuted on Sunday, April 12, delivering a batch of characters that are satires of the industry titans who make the addictive technology that are, for better or worse, ubiquitous in our everyday lives. Despite claiming to be creating technology that will sustain humanity, the adults of The Audacity are concerningly detached from humanity. Their kids have notes about the so-called important things their parents contribute to the world.

Set inside the bubble of Silicon Valley, The Audacity takes on the warped dreams, outsized egos, and ethical lapses of the self-styled inventors of the future. In a world of jaded billionaires, psychiatrist-gurus, bio-hacked tech bros, AI labs, and disillusioned teens being optimized in elite private schools, an audacious data-mining CEO strives to turn insight and influence into profit and power. The darkly comedic drama confronts reality, privacy, and the delusions fueling our ever-changing world.

Jonathan Glatzer created the series. Glatzer is an Emmy and Peabody Award-winning writer from Better Call SaulSuccession, and Bad SistersThe Audacity stars Billy MagnussenSarah GoldbergZach GalifianakisLucy PunchSimon HelbergRob CorddryMeaghan RathPaul AdelsteinEverett BlunckThailey Roberge, and Ava Marie Telek. In the series premiere, viewers met Magnussen’s Duncan, who is obsessed with making sure his psychologist, Joanne (Goldberg), is committed to doctor-patient confidentiality, because if what he’s done goes public, he’s in big trouble. The cast reveals who inspired their characters — and what they’d like to say to the real-life tech moguls they’re satirizing — in the video interview above.

What Duncan doesn’t realize is that Joanne has skeletons in her closet, too. Goldberg tells TV Insider that she, Magnussen, and Glatzer decided early during filming that Duncan asks about confidentiality at the beginning of every session they have, making him her most irritating client. The “struggles” of these exorbitantly wealthy clients have left Joanne jaded over the years, and she’s let herself become a bit morally grey because, as Goldberg explains, she’s not anywhere near as bad as the wealthy elite on her private practice’s roster.

Sarah Goldberg as Joanne Felder in 'The Audacity' Season 1 Episode 1

Ed Araquel / AMC

The Barry star says that Silicon Valley is the perfect setting for cultural criticism of AI and social media, “because it’s such an extreme place and it is the home of the so-called self-professed architects of the future.” While critiquing AI like Barry critiqued Hollywood was of interest to Goldberg, she’s “more interested in Jonathan’s bigger questions about humanity.”

Who Is the Inspiration for 'The Audacity's Tech CEO? Billy Magnusson & Creators Explain
Related

Who Is the Inspiration for 'The Audacity's Tech CEO? Billy Magnusson & Creators Explain

“He’s getting to something so much deeper about our core nature,” she explains. “For these people, mostly men, to make the kind of money that they do off of these platforms, the behavior has to already be there. Don’t get me wrong, I hold many accountable for a lot. What they’ve done is they’ve taken the seeds of what’s already within us that’s unpleasant, and they’ve found ways to manipulate it and commodify it, but they didn’t invent the behavior. I feel that Jonathan’s really getting to the root of that and the big questions about what makes us human and how are we so far away from ourselves?”

“My hope is that the desperate need we all have, a valid desperate need to connect, will sustain,” she continues. “Television didn’t kill theater, so my hope is that AI won’t kill human-based art. And I promise to read and watch your interviews if you promise to watch The Audacity.”

Learn more about the inspiration behind the drama in the full video interview above. Episodes 1 and 2 are available now on AMC+The Audacity has already been renewed for Season 2.

The Audacity, Sundays, 9/8c, AMC, Streaming on AMC+

The Audacity key art
Billy Magnussen

Billy Magnussen

Sarah Goldberg

Sarah Goldberg

Zach Galifianakis

Zach Galifianakis

Lucy Punch

Lucy Punch

Simon Helberg

Simon Helberg

Rob Corddry

Rob Corddry

Meaghan Rath

Meaghan Rath

Paul Adelstein

Paul Adelstein

Andrew Bushell

Andrew Bushell

Rukiya Bernard

Rukiya Bernard

Everett Blunck

Thailey Roberge

Ava Marie Telek

Ava Marie Telek

Full Cast & Crew

AMC

AMC+

Series

TVMA

Comedy drama

Latest Headlines

More The Audacity ›

The Audacity

Ava Marie Telek

Billy Magnussen

Everett Blunck

Lucy Punch

Meaghan Rath

Paul Adelstein

Rob Corddry

Sarah Goldberg

Simon Helberg

Thailey Roberge

Zach Galifianakis




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Nancy Guthrie
1
Nancy Guthrie Update: Expert Names ‘Most Likely’ Source of Suspect’s DNA
Shawn Hatosy on the 2025 Emmys red carpet
2
‘The Pitt’ Guest Star Shawn Hatosy Could Make Emmy History
SNL cold open
3
‘SNL’ Cold Open: Donald Trump Advises Melania on ‘Big, Random’ Epstein Speech
David Harbour in 'DTF St. Louis' finale
4
‘DTF St. Louis’ Finale: Boss Breaks Down Floyd’s Death Reveal
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Joe Dombrowski during Tuesday’s September 2, 2025 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk ©2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
5
How Will Stephen Colbert Exit CBS? ‘The Colbert Report’ Co-Creator Says…